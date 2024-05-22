LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer on Wednesday reported a 58% rise in annual profit, ahead of market expectations, as its strategy to re-shape the business delivered strong sales growth in both its food and clothing divisions. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
