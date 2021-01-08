Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marks & Spencer Group plc    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/08 06:26:21 am
138.5 GBX   -2.02%
06:14aM&S clothing sales cut by British lockdown measures
RE
06:03aFactbox-How did UK retailers fare over coronavirus-hit Christmas?
RE
04:49aChipmakers, Sodexo lead European shares to strong weekly finish
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

M&S clothing sales cut by British lockdown measures

01/08/2021 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman walks past a M&S store at Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer (M&S) saw another big fall in sales of clothing and homeware in the Christmas quarter as COVID-19 restrictions hit demand and closed space, factors it said were masking progress made on its turnaround plan.

M&S Chief Executive Steve Rowe said that the latest national lockdowns across Britain announced this month, which could potentially extend until Easter, meant clothing and home sales would likely deteriorate further.

"Near term trading remains very challenging but we are continuing to accelerate change under our Never the Same Again programme to ensure the business emerges from the pandemic in very different shape," Rowe told reporters.

He said the Christmas performance was "robust...in near impossible conditions" and M&S had made "good progress" in repositioning clothing and home ranges and buying.

However, this was hidden by the effects of COVID-19 restrictions and demand distortions, Rowe added.

M&S, one of the best known names in British retail, said revenue in its clothing and home division slumped 25.1% in the 13 weeks to Dec. 26, its fiscal third quarter, having fallen 21.3% in the previous quarter.

Food sales did, however, rise 2.2%, building on a 1.6% second quarter increase at M&S, which was struggling to reinvent itself after decades of failed attempts before the pandemic.

SHARES SLIP

M&S said in May that the crisis would indelibly change its business and it would speed-up its latest turnaround plan, delivering three years of change in one.

In August, it cut 7,000 jobs and in November it reported a first loss in its 94 years as a publicly listed company.

M&S shares were down 2.3% at 1055 GMT, extending year-on-year losses to 29% after the results, which showed a fall of 46.5% in clothing and home store sales was partly offset by online growth of 47.5%.

Rowe said food had performed particularly well in the four-week period leading up to Christmas, with like-for-like sales, excluding hospitality and franchise up 8.7%, with large retail park and Simply Food stores significantly outperforming.

He said M&S's joint venture with Ocado had also performed well.

M&S's said its international revenue fell 10.4% due to changing restrictions related to the pandemic and warned that potential post-Brexit tariffs on goods exported to the European Union, together with complex administrative processes, would significantly impact its businesses in Ireland, the Czech Republic and its franchise business in France.

It said it is working to mitigate the issues.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton, Jane Merriman, Edmund Blair and Alexander Smith)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2021
All news about MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
06:14aM&S clothing sales cut by British lockdown measures
RE
06:03aFactbox-How did UK retailers fare over coronavirus-hit Christmas?
RE
04:49aChipmakers, Sodexo lead European shares to strong weekly finish
RE
04:35aBritish shares set for weekly gains; Barratt surges
RE
04:19aSterling rises against weakening euro, gains seen as temporary
RE
03:57aM&S clothing sales likely to worsen in current quarter - CEO
RE
02:35aM&S clothing sales cut by British lockdown measures
RE
02:23aMARKS & SPENCER : Fiscal Q3 Revenue Drops as In-Store Clothing, Home Sales Plumm..
MT
02:06aMARKS & SPENCER : Christmas 2020/2021 trading statement
PU
01/07UK retailers face tariffs for re-exporting goods to EU, trade body says
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 018 M 12 263 M 12 263 M
Net income 2021 59,6 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net Debt 2021 3 981 M 5 414 M 5 414 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,3x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 2 763 M 3 746 M 3 758 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 75 505
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks & Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 138,05 GBX
Last Close Price 141,35 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Eoin Philip Tonge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Andrew Nigel Halford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3.71%3 746
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY3.76%17 139
NEXT PLC8.58%13 300
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY0.92%5 598
DUFRY AG-4.64%4 811
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.13.55%2 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ