Bank of America maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Marks & Spencer shares, raising its target price for them to 440 pence, after raising its 2026-28 adjusted pre-tax profit estimates by 9%-10% for the British department store chain.



Adjusted pre-tax profit fell 55% in H1 2026 following April's cyberattack, although management expects the group to enter FY 2027 with a clean slate, the broker notes.



In its model, Bank of America says that it expects Marks & Spencer's food and clothing margins to return to within 10bp of their 2025 levels in FY 2027.