Marks & Spencer Group plc is one of the leading British large-scale distribution companies. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - food products (61%); - clothes, hygiene products, and household items (30.4%). The remaining sales (8.6%) are from the distribution activities on the international stage. At 04/02/2022, products are marketed through a network of 1,487 stores primarily located in the United Kingdom (1,035) and through the Internet. The United Kingdom accounts for 91.4% of net sales.