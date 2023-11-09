Stock MKS MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
PDF Report : Marks & Spencer Group plc

Marks & Spencer Group plc

Equities

MKS

GB0031274896

Food Retail & Distribution

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:30:00 2023-11-09 am EST 		Intraday chart for Marks & Spencer Group plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
244.00 GBX -0.04% +9.47% +97.89%
05:14pm MARKS & SPENCER : Better operating efficiency Alphavalue
04:46pm M&S Non-Exec Potter buys GBP124,000 in shares AN
Latest news about Marks & Spencer Group plc

MARKS & SPENCER : Better operating efficiency Alphavalue
M&S Non-Exec Potter buys GBP124,000 in shares AN
JPMorgan Upgrades Marks & Spencer to Neutral from Underweight, Boosts PT MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Biogen, Conocophillips, Kellanova, Take Two, Tesla...
M&S and Unilever raised but Asos cut AN
UK discount retailer B&M raises profit outlook RE
London Stocks Lower Amid Earnings Buzz, Latest Remarks from BoE's Bailey MT
Stocks mixed; Powell gives little about rates AN
Europe muted as eyes turn to Fed's Powell AN
M&S' Christmas trading off to a good start -CEO RE
Transcript : Marks and Spencer Group plc, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
M&S impresses but ITV slumps on tepid ad revenue AN
Marks & Spencer cautiously optimistic as profit jumps AN
London stocks weighed down by life insurers; M&S shines RE
M&S profit surges; JD Wetherspoon upping investment AN
Marks and Spencer Posts Higher Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
Britain's M&S cautious on outlook after first-half profit beats expectations RE
Britain's M&S beats expectations for first-half profit RE
Earnings Flash (MKS.L) MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP6.13B MT
Earnings Flash (MKS.L) MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX10.00 MT
Marks and Spencer Group plc Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on 12 January 2024 CI
Marks and Spencer Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Marks and Spencer Group plc, H1 2024 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Housebuilders and retail up, miners and oil down AN
Marks & Spencer to Open Nine New UK Locations in November MT

Chart Marks & Spencer Group plc

Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group plc is one of the leading British large-scale distribution companies. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - food products (61%); - clothes, hygiene products, and household items (30.4%). The remaining sales (8.6%) are from the distribution activities on the international stage. At 04/02/2022, products are marketed through a network of 1,487 stores primarily located in the United Kingdom (1,035) and through the Internet. The United Kingdom accounts for 91.4% of net sales.
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-01-10 - Q3 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Marks & Spencer Group plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
2.441GBP
Average target price
2.428GBP
Spread / Average Target
-0.55%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC Stock Marks & Spencer Group plc
+97.89% 5 920 M $
WALMART INC. Stock Walmart Inc.
+15.56% 442 B $
SYSCO CORPORATION Stock Sysco Corporation
-13.20% 33 808 M $
KROGER CO. (THE) Stock Kroger Co. (The)
-2.11% 31 556 M $
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Stock Woolworths Group Limited
+5.63% 27 701 M $
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V.
+0.13% 27 296 M $
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Stock Loblaw Companies Limited
+0.58% 27 295 M $
TESCO PLC Stock Tesco PLC
+24.67% 24 061 M $
AEON CO., LTD. Stock Aeon Co., Ltd.
+12.22% 17 882 M $
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED Stock George Weston Limited
-1.78% 16 110 M $
Other Food Retail & Distribution
