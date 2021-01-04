Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marks & Spencer Group plc    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marks & Spencer : M&S branch in France says post-Brexit rules disrupt ready-meal supplies

01/04/2021 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign on empty shelves at a Marks&Spencer store in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - A Paris branch of British retailer Marks & Spencer said fresh ready-made pasta dishes were unavailable on Monday because post-Brexit trade rules had disrupted deliveries across the Channel.

As of Jan. 1, goods travelling back and forth between Britain and the European Union are subject to customs and other bureaucratic hurdles that did not previously exist due to the UK's departure from the EU free trade zone on Dec. 31.

At the Marks & Spencer store in a shopping centre in the Porte Maillot district of western Paris, a chill cabinet that usually contains fresh ready-made meals was empty late on Monday, apart from a handful of refrigerated pizzas.

A sign in French on the cabinet read: "Following the latest government directives on the transition of goods between the United Kingdom and France, we have not been able to receive our delivery today. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience."

The head office of Marks & Spencer in London had no immediate comment, and the company which operates the Porte Maillot franchise, SFH Invest group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Items absent from the empty cabinet included chicken and mushroom risotto, and mushroom pappardelle, according to the labels on the shelves.

The rest of the store appeared to be stocked as usual.

So far there has been no congestion at the British port of Dover or in the French port of Calais -- the route for a large part of cross-Channel trade -- and goods seemed to be moving smoothly, officials and trucking operators said.

The traffic flow was lower than usual, however, they said.

A trade deal agreed between Britain and the EU in December avoided tariffs on trade, but did not avoid new red tape.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Sarah White in Paris, and James Davey in London; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.83% 0.90258 Delayed Quote.0.02%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC -3.60% 131.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
04:05pMARKS & SPENCER : M&S branch in France says post-Brexit rules disrupt ready-meal..
RE
2020EVERYDAY STYLE & VALUE : M&s expands popular activewear range goodmove to includ..
PU
2020Factbox-UK food supply faces COVID, post-Brexit disruption
RE
2020PAY WITH ME : M&s becomes the first uk food retailer to launch on-the-spot payme..
PU
2020Ocado's sales growth held back by capacity constraints
RE
2020Ocado Raises Fiscal 2020 Earnings Outlook as COVID-19 Restrictions Boost Onli..
MT
2020OCADO SUPPLIES NOT IMPACTED BY UK PO : Ceo
RE
2020MARKS & SPENCER : UK supermarket Asda to close on Boxing day
RE
2020MARKS & SPENCER : M&s launches retail's first data technician apprenticeship
PU
2020MARKS & SPENCER : M&s food expands plastic-free grocery refill concept to third ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 026 M 12 234 M 12 234 M
Net income 2021 59,6 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
Net Debt 2021 3 959 M 5 366 M 5 366 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 2 664 M 3 621 M 3 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 75 505
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks & Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 137,05 GBX
Last Close Price 136,30 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Eoin Philip Tonge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Andrew Nigel Halford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC0.00%3 643
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY0.00%16 377
NEXT PLC0.00%12 356
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY4.71%5 546
DUFRY AG0.00%5 039
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.0.00%2 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ