M&S growing and renewing convenience footprint with 10 new stores and up to 50 renewals

New look Liverpool Street station store re-opens as part of railway refresh programme

On 10th July M&S celebrated the reopening of its Liverpool Street Station Mezzanine store, the first ever M&S convenience store at a mainline railway station, which has been renewed in partnership with SSP.

This year, with its franchise partners across the UK, the retailer will open at least 10 new and renew up to 50 convenience stores to contribute further growth to its £1bn convenience business. By the end of this year M&S will be present in more than 40 UK train stations, including two new stores at Ealing Broadway, opened last month, and Belfast, opening in October, as well as in hospitals and airports across the UK.

The customer journey at the renewed Liverpool Street Mezzanine store has been completely transformed with an additional entrance into the store. The new look store now includes revamped chilled and floral sections and freshly baked bakery products have been introduced, offering a more targeted Food On the Move range. Customers will also notice additional payment points, with three additional self-service tills to further improve customer experience and reduce waiting time.

The renewed store is focused on customers shopping for Food for Now, such as sandwiches, salads, bakery and drinks. Customers looking for Dinner for Tonight and other Food for Later, such as ready meals and ready to cook options, can visit the second M&S store at Liverpool Street station in the West Mall.

Originally opened in November 2001 in partnership with SSP, the Liverpool Street Mezzanine store remains a fantastic example of the retailer's partnership with SSP. The group specialises in running travel food and drink outlets and the partnership has gone from strength to strength. SSP currently runs 55 franchised M&S convenience stores across rail and air locations, as well as some hospitals.

Alex Freudmann, M&S Food MD, said:"Our renewal programme is all about making sure we have the right stores in the right place and with the right space and this applies to our convenience stores as well. These stores offer the perfect range for customers on the move looking for sandwiches, salads and snacks to eat now, as well as meals for dinner, such as our infamous Dine In offers. The convenience channel complements our wider business and provides a halo effect so it's important that customers have the same fantastic shopping experience. The new renewal format for our convenience stores maximises these small spaces to deliver the M&S Foodhall experience for the missions our customers are shopping for as they travel. By renewing and growing our convenience estate, we'll continue to deliver for our customers however, whenever and wherever they want to shop with us."

11 Jul 2024