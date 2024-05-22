Marks & Spencer Group plc is one of the leading British large-scale distribution companies. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - food products (60.5%); - clothes, hygiene products, and household items (30.7%). The remaining sales (8.8%) are from the distribution activities on the international stage. As at 01/04/2023, products are marketed through a network of 1,470 stores primarily located in the United Kingdom (1,064) and through the Internet. The United Kingdom accounts for 91.2% of net sales.