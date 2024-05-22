Stock MKS MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
Marks & Spencer Group plc

Equities

MKS

GB0031274896

Food Retail & Distribution

Market Closed - London S.E.
 11:35:08 2024-05-22 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
288 GBX +5.19% Intraday chart for Marks & Spencer Group plc +4.42% +5.73%
Latest news about Marks & Spencer Group plc

MARKS & SPENCER : Twelve consecutive quarters of growth Alphavalue
Sticky Services Inflation Weighs on London Stocks MT
Stocks in red as UK inflation hits rate cut hopes AN
Marks & Spencer Bumps Up Cost Savings Target as Fiscal 2024 Results Beat Expectations MT
"Worrisome" core inflation tempers BoE cut hopes AN
M&S doubles down on refusal of final payment for Ocado Retail RE
Bye bye rate cuts! Our Logo
Shares in upbeat M&S leap as Food sparks profit increase AN
UK data puts June rate cut hopes "on ice" AN
London stocks dip as UK inflation falls less than expected RE
British inflation jitters weigh on European stocks RE
M&S has "wind in our sails"; Severn Trent profit up AN
Marks & Spencer Logs Increase in FY24 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
Earnings Flash (MKS.L) MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP Reports FY24 Revenue GBP13.04B MT
Earnings Flash (MKS.L) MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP Reports FY24 EPS GBX20.80 MT
M&S annual profit soars 58% as turnaround strategy delivers RE
Food price inflation at lowest level since October 2021 AN
Marks & Spencer Website, App Face Technical Issue MT
Britain's M&S sorry after website and app hit by 'technical issue' RE
Barclays Lifts Marks & Spencer PT, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
JPMorgan puts B&M on 'negative catalyst watch' AN
MARKS & SPENCER : Barclays raises its target price CF
Ocado, Lidl and M&S are UK's fastest growing grocers, says NIQ RE
FTSE 100 pushes to new high; AB Foods surges AN
AB Foods profit soars boosting interim dividend AN

Chart Marks & Spencer Group plc

Chart Marks & Spencer Group plc
Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group plc is one of the leading British large-scale distribution companies. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - food products (60.5%); - clothes, hygiene products, and household items (30.7%). The remaining sales (8.8%) are from the distribution activities on the international stage. As at 01/04/2023, products are marketed through a network of 1,470 stores primarily located in the United Kingdom (1,064) and through the Internet. The United Kingdom accounts for 91.2% of net sales.
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Marks & Spencer Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
2.738 GBP
Average target price
3.045 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+11.20%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi.
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC Stock Marks & Spencer Group plc
+5.73% 7.12B
WALMART INC. Stock Walmart Inc.
+24.25% 525B
KROGER CO. (THE) Stock Kroger Co. (The)
+17.57% 38.73B
SYSCO CORPORATION Stock Sysco Corporation
-0.03% 37.51B
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Stock Loblaw Companies Limited
+21.82% 34.91B
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V.
+13.47% 30.34B
TESCO PLC Stock Tesco PLC
+7.40% 27.57B
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Stock Woolworths Group Limited
-15.78% 25.59B
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED Stock George Weston Limited
+18.68% 18.73B
AEON CO., LTD. Stock Aeon Co., Ltd.
+5.87% 17.95B
