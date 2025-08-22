Marks & Spencer announced on Friday that it has extended its partnership with US cosmetics group Estée Lauder, with over 400 of its new products set to hit its shelves this month.



In a statement, the British retailer explained that the extension of this collaboration, which covers the New York-based group's makeup and skincare ranges, follows on from the success of Estée Lauder fragrances at M&S.



The retailer added that this initiative is also in line with its new strategy of focusing more on the growth potential of the beauty segment.



With the arrival of Estée Lauder, the total number of third-party beauty brands available in stores and on M&S.com will reach 53, now representing more than 40% of M&S Beauty's sales.



Estée Lauder products will be available on M&S.com and in 17 stores, each with a dedicated space and beauty advisors to assist customers.