MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
Ocado to buy two robotics companies for $287 million

11/02/2020 | 02:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: An Ocado delivery van is driven along a road in Hackney, London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Ocado, the British online supermarket and technology group, said on Monday it would buy two robotics companies for a total of $287 million (222.3 million pounds).

The group said it was buying Kindred Systems Inc for $262 million and Haddington Dynamics Inc for $25 million.

Ocado also upgraded the full-year core earnings outlook for Ocado Retail Ltd, its joint venture with Marks & Spencer, due to strong fourth quarter trading so far.

It expects full year earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Ocado Retail to be over 60 million pounds, versus previous guidance of over 40 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens and Paul Sandle)


ChangeLast1st jan.
KINDRED GROUP 1.09% 69.64 Delayed Quote.18.20%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC -1.64% 88.6 Delayed Quote.-58.25%
OCADO GROUP PLC -3.15% 2416 Delayed Quote.77.95%
