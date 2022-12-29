Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Marksmen Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAH   CA57072P1071

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC.

(MAH)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-12-29 pm EST
0.0900 CAD   +5.88%
05:00pMarksmen announces closing of extension of debenture
AQ
12/13Marksmen Energy Extends Maturity of a Secured Debenture by Two Years
MT
12/13Marksmen announces extension of debenture
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MARKSMEN ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF EXTENSION OF DEBENTURE

12/29/2022 | 05:01pm EST
CALGARY, ALBERTA, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the extension with the holder (the “Holder”) of its non-convertible secured debenture (“Debenture”) so that the Debenture now expires on December 31, 2024. In connection with the extension, the Company has granted an additional 1,500,000 warrants to the Holder to acquire 1,500,000 common shares of the Company for an exercise price of $0.13 per share expiring December 31, 2024. All other terms of the Debenture remain the same. The closing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director, and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail ajnesbitt@marksmenenergy.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Financials
Sales 2021 0,73 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2021 -0,65 M -0,48 M -0,48 M
Net Debt 2021 0,62 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart MARKSMEN ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Marksmen Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Archibald Jonathon Nesbitt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John McIntyre Chief Financial Officer
Martin Shumway Chief Operating Officer, Director & VP-Operations
John A. Niedermaier Independent Director
Donald D. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKSMEN ENERGY INC.70.00%11
CHEVRON CORPORATION53.07%342 215
CONOCOPHILLIPS64.13%143 684
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.42%74 833
CNOOC LIMITED24.28%60 907
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.52%60 304