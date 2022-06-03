Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Marksmen Energy Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MAH   CA57072P1071

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC.

(MAH)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/01 12:47:45 pm EDT
0.0550 CAD    0.00%
04:01pMarksmen announces granting of stock options
GL
04:00pMarksmen announces granting of stock options
AQ
05/30Marksmen Energy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
MARKSMEN ANNOUNCES GRANTING OF STOCK OPTIONS

06/03/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
CALGARY, ALBERTA, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAH) announces the granting of stock options to purchase 1,760,000 common shares of the Company to a consultant subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.085 per share, vest immediately and have a one-year term from the date of issuance.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director, and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail ajnesbitt@marksmenenergy.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSXV. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


