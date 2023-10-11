Marksmen Energy Inc. announced that it has successfully completed an upper zone that was behind pipe in a well in Pickaway County, Ohio. This upper zone has been a prolific hydrocarbon producing interval in other areas of Ohio and Marksmen is very excited about the opportunity to further develop this interval in its acreage position. The upper zone was perforated on October 9, 2023, and swabbing operations commenced soon after.

There were significant oil shows seen in the surface production tank from the first to last swabs. This formation is typically a water-drive with small amounts of solution gas. The well will be put on pump, October 13, 2023.

All surface equipment, storage tanks and electrical equipment are already in place. The bottom hole pump and pumpjack are capable of pumping up to 220 barrels of fluid per day. Marksmen owns and operates a water injection well/facility that can handle produced water at low costs.

Marksmen's operating costs are expected to continue to be low with netbacks (re revenue per barrel less royalties and operating costs) to be amongst the lowest in the industry. From previous proprietary 3D seismic, Marksmen knows that its assets have potential for additional development of this interval and plans to proceed with a targeted, seismic acquisition program to delineate additional drilling locations depending on the production from this well. Marksmen is very pleased with the results from this well recompletion and looks forward to drilling additional wells in this formation as well as participating in other wells in other parts of Ohio.