Appendix 4C – Q2 2022 & Business Activity Report

CONTINUED GROWTH IN Q2 2022, CONSISTENT WITH FULL YEAR GUIDANCE Marley Spoon AG ("Marley Spoon" or the "Company" ASX: MMM), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, is pleased to share with investors its highlights from the quarter ended 30 June 2022 ("Q2 2022"). Conference Call Management will present a business update to investors on a conference call at 9:00 am AEST on 29 July, the details of which have been released separately to ASX. Highlights: Q2 2022 net revenue at €109m, +35% growth year-over-year (+25% growth in constant currency)

H1 2022 net revenue of €212m, +34% growth year-over-year (+26% growth in constant currency)

Global Contribution Margin (CM) in Q2 at 27.2%, a 50 basis point (bp) improvement vs. the prior corresponding period (PCP)

Q2 Operating EBITDA loss of €(3.0)m 1 , a sequential improvement vs. Q1 2022, with both the US and Australia delivering a profitable quarter

, a sequential improvement vs. Q1 2022, with both the US and Australia delivering a profitable quarter Operating Cash Flow at €(5.3)m and quarter end cash balance of €29m providing balance sheet capacity to continue executing 2022 plans

On track to deliver full year 2022 guidance Marley Spoon CEO, Fabian Siegel, highlighted, "In the second quarter we continued to see good growth that was driven by the successful execution of all three pillars of our growth strategy. We continue to acquire subscribers at attractive unit economics, we have increased average order volumes by expanding our offering to our customers and revenue from our newly acquired ready-to-heat business, Chefgood, further drives growth of our Australian segment. While the business is growing healthily, we were also able to keep margins stable year-over-year, offsetting operational headwinds and inflation. The increased scale and improved margin led to a sequential improvement of Operating EBITDA both quarter-over-quarter as well as year-over-year, reducing our Q2 2022 Operating EBITDA loss to €(3.0)m. Overall, we have executed H1 2022 to plan and expect to deliver on the 2022 guidance we provided at the beginning of the year. I would like to thank our teams for their ongoing, tireless contributions in a challenging operating environment, which have kept us on course to date for executing our 2022 plan.” Q2 BUSINESS UPDATE Q2 2022 net revenue grew 35% vs. the PCP to €109m, an acceleration versus the previous quarter. This growth was driven by Australia (+53%) and the United States (+43%), both of which benefited from an increase in active subscribers and basket size. Europe was down 14% vs. the PCP driven by reduced order frequency in a market environment of lower consumer confidence and overall slowdown of e-commerce activities. During the quarter Marley Spoon successfully executed its three-pillar growth strategy, namely investment in growing active subscribers, initiatives to grow basket size and inorganic growth from the Chefgood acquisition, complementing the Company’s meal kit business. Active subscribers grew 13% in the quarter to 309k, nearly the same level of growth seen in Q1 2022 despite a lower level of marketing investment. Continued favorable unit economics and a focus on reactivating customers helped deliver the increase in active subscribers. Basket size, which grew 23% (13% in constant currency), benefited from a number of revenue-enhancing activities, namely an expanded number of recipes which led to high average meals per week, improved recipe quality and pricing executed half-way through the quarter to offset inflation. The Company’s recently launched Market initiative, which offers add-on items to meal kits, also continued to grow in the quarter. Contribution Margin in Q2 2022 was 27.2%, an expansion of 50 bps versus the PCP. Operating Contribution (Operating CM), defined as CM excluding the impacts of marketing vouchers and fixed costs such as expenses relating to site leases, also improved slightly versus the PCP by 40 bps to 36.7%. Operational efficiencies and pricing helped offset the high inflation the Company saw across food ingredients and fuel in all regions. However, further margin expansion was impacted by the ongoing external supply chain issues seen in Australia, particularly substitutions due to lack of availability or poor quality. The Company’s planned sequential reduction in marketing spend versus Q1 2022 led to marketing expense as a percent of net revenue of 16% in Q2 2022. This, and the expanded Operating CM, led to an Operating EBITDA result that was significantly improved versus the previous quarter, landing at €(3.0)m, excluding one-time charges from severance payments and a historical sales tax correction in the US. Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) € in millions Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % vs. PY H1 2022 H1 2021 % vs. PY Revenue 109.2 80.6 35% 211.8 158.0 34% Cost of goods sold 60.1 44.3 36% 116.1 85.9 35% % of revenue 55.0% 55.0% 0pt 54.8% 54.4% 0pt Gross Profit 49.1 36.3 35% 95.6 72.1 33% % of revenue 45.0% 45.0% (0)pt 45.2% 45.6% (0)pt Fulfilment expenses 19.4 14.8 31% 37.9 28.9 31% % of revenue 17.8% 18.4% (1)pt 17.9% 18.3% (0)pt Contribution margin (CM) 29.7 21.5 38% 57.7 43.2 34% % of revenue 27.2% 26.7% 1pt 27.2% 27.3% (0)pt Marketing expenses 17.4 16.8 3% 40.6 32.3 26% % of revenue 15.9% 20.9% (5)pt 19.2% 20.4% (1)pt G&A expenses 20.0 16.2 24% 38.4 30.1 27% % of revenue 18.4% 20.1% (2)pt 18.1% 19.1% (1)pt EBIT (7.8) (11.6) (33)% (21.1) (19.3) 10% Operating EBITDA (3.0) (9.1) (57)% (12.7) (14.8) (8)% % of revenue (2.8)% (11.3)% 8pt (6.0)% (9.4)% 3pt *Figures exclude severance payments in the amount of €0.4m in Q2 2022 as well as a one-time sales tax charge in the US of €0.5m in Q2 2022 SEGMENT REVIEW United States Q2 2022 net revenue was up 43% to €54m YoY, +26% in constant currency

Strong margin expansion in both CM, at 27.4%, up 3 pts vs. the PCP, and Operating CM at 37.2%, also up 3 pts vs. the PCP

The US returned to profitability in the quarter, deliver Operating EBITDA of €2.5m Revenue grew 43% (+26% on a constant currency basis) driven by growth of the Company's subscriber base as well as growth in order value coming from an increase in portion sizes as well as pricing taken to offset inflation. This pricing, combined with operational efficiencies such as increased picking line productivity, led to contribution margin expansion of 3 pts year-over-year to 27.4% in Q2 2022. Equally, operating contribution margin expanded 3 pts to 37.2%, helping lead to a profitable quarter for the region, with delivery of €2.5m in Operating EBITDA. The Company continues to see improved attachment rates for its Market initiative which is now available nationally across the US. Australia Q2 2022 net revenue up 53% YoY to €42m, +46% in constant currency

Q2 2022 CM at 30.1%, down 3 pts vs. the PCP, while Operating CM reached 38.3%, down 3.7 pts vs. the PCP

Operating EBITDA of €2.4m in Q2 2022 Australia had a solid quarter despite significant supply chain challenges. Revenue grew 53% y-o-y in Q2 2022 thanks to strong subscriber growth and improved recipes, as well as the consolidation of the Company’s newly acquired Chefgood business. Given the ongoing supply chain challenges stemming from the pandemic and the flooding, contribution margin contracted versus the PCP in Australia, with CM and Operating CM landing at 30.1% and 38.3%, respectively. Substitutions of ingredients that were either unavailable or of poor quality and inflation were the primary drivers of margin pressure. However, the region’s focus on cost discipline led to a return to profitability, with Operating EBITDA coming in at €2.4m in Q2 2022. The Company’s integration of Chefgood continues as planned, with synergies particularly in marketing beginning to materialize. Europe Q2 2022 net revenue down by 14% versus the PCP to €13.5m

Q2 2022 CM at 17.2%, down 5 pts compared to the PCP and Operating CM at 30.5%, down 1.5 pts compared to the PCP

Operating EBITDA loss of €(2.1)m in Q2 2022 excluding headquarter costs Europe had a challenging quarter. Net revenue declined versus the PCP driven primarily by lower order frequency as the e-commerce sector in the region has been particularly soft while consumer confidence deteriorated. Contribution Margin was impacted by food and fuel inflation leading to a y-o-y decline. The reduced scale and compressed margin led to a disappointing performance and an Operating EBITDA loss of €2.1m excluding headquarter costs. The Company is actively working to implement turnaround plans to return to growth, expand margin and bring the European business to breakeven profitability. KEY OPERATING METRICS* Q2 2022 Active Subscribers grew 13% compared to the PCP to 309k, a new high for the Company. This was driven mainly by Australia (+36%) and the US (+9%). While orders per subscriber were down slightly by 3%, average order value was up 23%, reflecting the Company’s focus on basket size-generating activities, including its pricing initiatives, Market add-ons and increased recipe choice. preliminary & unaudited Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Variance % H1 2022 H1 2021 Variance % Group Active customers (k) 447 425 5% 658 413 59% Active subscribers (k) 309 272 13% 302 265 14% Number of orders (k) 1,995 1,813 10% 4,032 3,562 13% Orders per customer 4.5 4.3 5% 6.1 8.6 (29)% Orders per subscriber 6.5 6.7 (3)% 13.3 13.4 (1)% Meals (m) 16.9 15.1 12% 33.7 29.6 14% Avg. Order value (€, net) 54.7 44.5 23% 52.5 44.4 18% Avg. Order value (€, net) in CC 50.2 44.5 13% 49.3 44.4 11% Australia Active customers (k) 167 133 25% 243 169 44% Active subscribers (k) 108 79 36% 104 93 13% Number of orders (k) 788 585 35% 1,547 1,111 39% Orders per subscriber 7.3 7.4 (1)% 14.8 12.0 24% Meals (m) 6.8 5.2 30% 13.2 9.9 34% USA Active customers (k) 197 197 (0)% 290 173 68% Active subscribers (k) 137 125 9% 134 114 17% Number of orders (k) 870 825 6% 1,781 1,638 9% Orders per subscriber 6.4 6.6 (3)% 13.3 14.4 (7)% Meals (m) 7.4 6.7 10% 14.9 13.4 12% Europe Active customers (k) 83 94 (12)% 125 71 76% Active subscribers (k) 65 68 (5)% 64 59 10% Number of orders (k) 336 403 (17)% 703 813 (14)% Orders per subscriber 5.2 5.9 (13)% 10.9 13.9 (21)% Meals (m) 2.7 3.2 (15)% 5.5 6.4 (13)% *Metrics are for core Marley Spoon and Dinnerly meal kits as well as Chefgood and Bezzie Active Customers are customers who have made a purchase at least once over the past 3 months. Active Subscribers are customers who have ordered or skipped a Marley Spoon or Dinnerly meal kit, on an average weekly basis, during the quarter. CASH FLOW Marley Spoon ended the quarter and H1 2022 with €29m in cash. Cash flow from operations was €(5.3)m in the quarter, tracking lower than Operating EBITDA due to working capital impacts. For the first half, cash from operations was €(9.4)m. Cash flow from investing activities landed at €(2.9)m, almost equally split between the purchase of efficiency-generating and infrastructure items for the Company’s FCs and investment in product development. For H1 2022, cash from investing activity was €(12.8)m, or €(6.2)m excluding the impact of the purchase of Chefgood in Q1 2022. Finally, cash from financing activities was €20.4m for the quarter, reflecting the proceeds of 1) tranche 2, US$20m or €19.3m, of our debt facility with Runway Growth Capital and 2) the renewal of the Company’s €5m term loan with BVB, offset by cash outflows for lease and interest payments and repayment of borrowings. For the second quarter, cash payments to related parties of the entity were €343 thousand in aggregate. These payments were personnel compensation for key executive management, including the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. 2022 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE RE-AFFIRMED Having delivered another quarter in line with the Company’s expectations, Marley Spoon reaffirms its full year guidance. Marley Spoon expects inflation globally and supply chain volatility in Australia to continue, and as such will maintain its focus on operating with financial discipline and within its balance sheet capacity. Guidance is affirmed: Mid-to-high teens YoY net revenue organic growth plus full year contribution from Chefgood

Contribution Margin in-line with 2021

Operating EBITDA better than €(15)m INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL An investor conference call will be held at 9:00 am AEST on 29 July 2022. Pre-registration links and dial-in details have been released separately. This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Directors of Marley Spoon AG. About Marley Spoon Marley Spoon (MMM:ASX, GICS: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail) is a global direct-to-consumer brand company that is solving everyday recurring problems in delightful and sustainable ways. Founded in 2014, Marley Spoon currently operates in three primary regions: Australia, United States and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands). With Marley Spoon’s meal-kits, you decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. To help make weeknights easier and dinners more delicious, our meal kits contain step-by-step recipes and pre-portioned seasonal ingredients to cook better, healthy meals for your loved ones. As consumer behaviour moves towards valuing the convenience aspect of online ordering, Marley Spoon’s global mission through its various brands, such as Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, Dinnerly, and Chefgood is to help millions of people to enjoy easier, smarter and more sustainable lives. ______________________

1This result excludes the impact of one-time charges stemming from a) €0.4m in severance costs and b) €0.5m for a historical sales tax correction in the US View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005496/en/

