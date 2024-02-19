Marley Spoon Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.02.2024 / 19:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name1 Alexander Kudlich
on behalf of 468 Capital II GmbH & Co. KG, person closely associated therewith

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status2 Person closely associated with Alexander Kudlich, member of the Supervisory Board
Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name4 Marley Spoon Group SE
LEI5 222100A4X237BRODWF67

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for each type of instrument; each type of transaction; each date; and each place where transactions have been conducted:

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares 
Class A Shares
Identification code7 LU2380748603
Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s)
4 EUR		 Volume(s)
750,000 (units)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11		 750,000 (units) 
4 EUR
Date of the transaction12 2024-02-14
Place of transaction13 - XOFF

Language: English
Company: Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com

 
89737  19.02.2024 CET/CEST

