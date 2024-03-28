EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MARLEY SPOON GROUP ISSUES FY 2024 GUIDANCE



28.03.2024 / 10:02 CET/CEST

Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, announces the release of its guidance for FY 2024.

Highlights:

Full-year 2024 Guidance: Single-digit net revenue growth vs. FY 2023 in constant currency Contribution Margin in line with the prior year Full-year mid-single-digit positive Operating EBITDA



2024 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

Marley Spoon CFO, Jennifer Bernstein, commented, “2023 was a year that led to revenue decline due to various macro environments and a consolidation of the online grocery category after years of rapid growth. We expect that 2024 will be more stable, however, we do not expect that the category will resume its growth this year.

Our organic and inorganic growth strategy will allow us, however, to increase scale and profitability as we continue our active participation in market consolidation.

For the full year 2024, we are guiding to single-digit net revenue growth vs. the PCP. At the same time after a year of strong margin expansion, we plan to deliver contribution margins in 2024 that are in line with the prior year. Our continued focus on operating in a disciplined way, paired with stable margin and conservative growth, gives us the confidence to guide to a mid-single-digit positive Operating EBITDA for 2024 on a full-year basis.”

2024 Guidance:

Single-digit net revenue growth vs. FY 2023 in constant currency

Contribution Margin in line with the prior year

Full-year mid-single-digit positive Operating EBITDA

Delisting of Marley Spoon SE from the ASX

As part of last year's move on to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, in 2023 all Marley Spoon SE CDI holders were provided the option to either exchange their shares for Marley Spoon Group SE (MS1.DE) shares or to sell their CDIs through a public cash offer. Today Marley Spoon Group SE holds more than 95% of all issued equity capital in Marley Spoon SE. As a next step in its previously announced goal to delist Marley Spoon SE CDIs from the Australian Securities Exchange, it is expected that all shareholders in Marley Spoon SE, including the 95% parent company Marley Spoon Group SE, will be voting on delisting the company aton its next AGM, which is expected to take place at the beginning of July 2024.

Marley Spoon SE FY 2023 audited result

Marley Spoon SE, a 95% subsidiary of Marley Spoon Group SE, published today its audited FY 2023 results, which were in line with the preliminary FY results published on January 30th, 2024.

