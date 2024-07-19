MARLEY SPOON GROUP SE: Q2 2024 QUARTERLY RESULTS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL NOTIFICATION

EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Conference

Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider for home cooking, will release its quarterly results for the period ending 30 June 2024 on Wednesday, 31 July 2024.

Investors are invited to join a conference call on Wednesday, 31 July 2024, at 09.00 am (CET) hosted by Marley Spoon CEO, Daniel Raab, and CFO, Jennifer Bernstein, who will provide an update on the Company’s performance.

To pre-register for the call, please follow this link:

https://montegaconnect.de/event/u2myrvbiv0450lpmqpukimz863dvdtgm





About Marley Spoon Group SE

Marley Spoon Group SE is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal solution company. Our Vision is to “Build a better every day, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, and when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood and bistroMD are our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) services that offer premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.