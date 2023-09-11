EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

MARLEY SPOON SE SUPERVISORY BOARD TRANSITION COMPLETED



11.09.2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST

MARLEY SPOON SE SUPERVISORY BOARD TRANSITION COMPLETED

Berlin, Luxembourg, 11 September 2023: Marley Spoon Group SE (trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MS1") announces that today Marley Spoon SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company” ASX: MMM), a 84% subsidiary of Marley Spoon Group SE and leading global subscription-based meal kit provider for home cooking, announced the following changes of its Supervisory Board.

Ms. Deena Shiff, Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board, and Ms. Robin Low, Chairman of the Supervisory Board’s Audit and Risk Committee (ARC), have stepped down from their roles effective today, as part of the planned transition to a single source of governance by the new parent Marley Spoon Group SE and the proposed de listing of the Company from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Their departure follows the Company's successful recruitment of new board members, Ms. Erika Söderberg-Johnsson and Mr. Alexander Kudlich (member of the supervisory board of Marley Spoon Group SE) who have agreed to join the Supervisory Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors, effective immediately. In accordance with German law and best practice, the Company files an application to the competent German commercial court for their appointments to facilitate a seamless transition. Their initial terms will last until the next general meeting, during which both will stand for election by the shareholders.

Mr. Christian Gisy (Deputy Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board and Chairman of Marley Spoon Group SE) shall succeed Ms. Shiff as Chairman of Marley Spoon. Ms. Söderberg-Johnsson (independent) shall serve as the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, while recently appointed Ms. Judith Jungmann (independent) shall serve as the Chair of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee.

Mr. Christian Gisy, said, “We are delighted to welcome Erika and Alexander to the Supervisory Board of the Company. They bring a wealth of experience and deep expertise in guiding growing direct-to-consumer businesses to scale and sustained success. We look forward to working with them as we continue to execute Marley Spoon’s strategy of growth with disciplined financial controls. I would also like to expressly thank Deena, who chaired the Company since listing on the ASX in 2018, and Robin, who chaired the ARC for more than three years, for their invaluable contributions and unfailing dedication to the Company during their respective tenures.”

About Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon Group SE, through its subsidiary Marley Spoon SE, is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. Our Vision is to “Build a better everyday, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that oﬀers premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.

