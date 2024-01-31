

Marley Spoon Group SE, a leading global direct-to-consumer meal provider, signed an agreement for the acquisition of bistroMD, the leading doctor-designed ready-to-eat meal plan in the US, as a first step of previously announced growth and consolidation strategy, adding €35m in revenue (based on unaudited management reports). With this acquisition, the company entered the large and growing RTE market in the US at scale and came two years after the acquisition of Chefgood, our Australia-based RTE brand.

BistroMD was founded in 2005 by a husband and wife team, Edward and Dr. Caroline Cederquist, who followed their passion for delivering chef-quality food, balanced nutrition, and adequate lean protein for convenience and health-conscious consumers focused on weight loss and special dietary needs. With bistroMD consumers can conveniently order meal plans that are designed to support, amongst others, weight loss, a healthy heart, Keto diets, diabetic needs, or menopause. More and more Americans recognize that the food you eat has a big impact on your health, and food as a medicine is becoming top of mind to consumers. Marley Spoon believes that bistroMD is well-positioned to serve this growing consumer need. Furthermore, the integration into the Marley Spoon platform is expected to generate significant synergies and performance improvements.

Fabian Siegel, CEO & Founder of Marley Spoon, comments: “We are impressed by the strong brand and customer-focused organization that founder Ed Cederquist and his team have built over the past 19 years. We are committed to ensuring that bistroMD continues to flourish and grow as part of the Marley Spoon platform, and we welcome Ed and his team to Marley Spoon.” Ed Cerderquist, CEO and Founder of bistroMD added: “Bringing bistroMD to this next stage of growth and development is an exciting endeavor. BistroMD and its customer base will highly benefit from the technology, data, and synergies that the Marley Spoon platform is expected to provide. I started bistroMD with the vision of making healthy eating easy for all, and I am looking forward to driving this vision forward, together with the Marley Spoon team.”