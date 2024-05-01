Group NON - FINANCIAL REPORT 2023 Marley Spoon Group SE

Introduction Letter from the CEO and Founder Luxembourg, April 2024 Dear Readers, At Marley Spoon, we believe in order to achieve long-term success, we have to build our business in a sustainable way so that we can create long-term value and sustainable growth for the benefit of all of our stakeholders. Our business model has an advantage compared to the traditional supermarket retail model. With our lean made-to-order supply chains and pre-portioned ingredients, we drastically reduce our end consumer's food waste, but also food waste that would accumulate in a traditional supply chain model. 2023 was a year of macro challenges marked by high inflation and increased interest rates, leading to increased consumer goods and energy costs, adversely impacting customer spending. Online grocery and meal kits were impacted by this consumer shift, which required our team members to operate with great flexibility to continue fulfilling our customers' expectations in a changing world. Global warming also impacted our business in all regions, especially knowing that 2023 has been confirmed as the warmest calendar year since the beginning of global temperature data records dating back to 1850. While the softer consumer demand resulted in a revenue decrease, we successfully increased our contribution margins, expanded our product offering, and improved customer experience, among other things. We are also pleased to have made progress across various aspects of our sustainability agenda, and on behalf of the Marley Spoon team, I am excited to share them in our 2023 Non-Financial Report. To ensure accountability and progress in our corporate sustainability efforts, I see myself personally responsible for environmental and social topics at Marley Spoon, supported by our Sustainability team led by our Global Head of Sustainability. We are particularly proud to have achieved two big goals in 2023 that we had set ourselves in the past: We finally introduced water-based ice packs in Europe as our first region, which contents are made of 100% water, making them more environmentally friendly compared to the gel packs we used in the past, allowing us to divert 452 tons of material from landfills and incinerators last year. In the United States, we developed and published our roadmap for fulfilling the Better Chicken Commitment, aiming for higher animal welfare standards for chickens. For the first time, we are publishing a non-financial report that complies with the non-financial disclosures in the EU as well as the EU taxonomy. Other achievements were the increase of our waste diversion rate, a 9% reduction in total absolute carbon emissions (Scope 1, 2, and 3) compared to the previous year, and a 61% reduction in carbon intensity in Scope 1 and 2 compared to the baseline year 2020. Additionally, we focused on energy efficiency in Europe, leading to a 12% reduction in energy consumption and other improvements in packaging. At Marley Spoon, we are proud to have an international, diverse team with a balanced team-member gender ratio, and we continually strive to build the best team. With our Employer Value Proposition (EVP) "When you grow, we grow" we aim to attract the best talent and ensure that Marley Spoon is a great environment to grow and develop a career. Marley Spoon Australia has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the 2023 Australian Financial Review - Boss awards, a fantastic achievement that reflects the hard work and dedication of every team member. We are also promoting social responsibility and empowering our team members to positively impact our communities through volunteering opportunities and donations in our regions. While we are proud of our progress since we packed our first boxes ten years ago in Germany, I believe we are still at the beginning of our journey to build a global provider of direct-to-consumer meal solutions that help customers manage their day-to-day chores at home in a personalized and sustainable way. I would like to thank all our customers, shareholders, and especially our team members. Thank you for your hard work, support, and dedication in 2023. In this report, we invite you all to explore our sustainability progress, actions, and future ambitions. CEO and Co-Founder MARLEYSPOONGROUP.COM 3

About this report This annual Non-Financial Report 2023, which covers the reporting period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, communicates Marley Spoon's approaches for a set of non-financial topics, major activities, and the related progress made in 2023. This separate report comprises the consolidated Non-Financial Report for Marley Spoon Group SE (further "Marley Spoon" or "Company") as defined in Article 1730-1 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended and in Article 68b of the Luxembourg law of 19 December 2002 on the commercial companies register and on the accounting records and financial statements of undertakings, as amended. The mandatory description of the business model this report refers to is found in the 2023 Annual Financial Report from Marley Spoon Group SE. No specific reporting framework was applied to this Non-Financial Report, as the meal kit industry is not currently addressed directly by common reporting frameworks. Furthermore, this Non-Financial Report 2023 complies with the disclosure obligations under the EU Taxonomy Regulations. Starting from the 2024 financial year, Marley Spoon will prepare the Non-Financial Report in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) to comply with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Marley Spoon Group SE is a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, is a Luxembourg-governed company whose class A shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Marley Spoon Group SE is currently the major shareholder of MS SE. As Marley Spoon Group SE is a holding company, all references made to operations, products, team members, and others relate to Marley Spoon SE and its subsidiaries. This report contains forward-looking statements based on the assumptions and estimates of Marley Spoon Group SE. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they are correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include, among other things, changes in the economic and business environment, changes in the legal and regulatory environment, variations in exchange and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance for new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. Please note all numbers and disclosures included herein are unaudited. As always, we welcome your feedback on this report or sustainability in general (sustainability@marleyspoon.com). We believe this is still the beginning for our Company, and we remain committed to solving our consumers' day-to-day problems at home in a sustainable and personalized way. Please see further details of our financial performance in Marley Spoon Group's 2023 Annual Financial Report. MARLEYSPOONGROUP.COM 4

About us Since our founding in 2014, we have helped our customers cook for their families and loved ones and lead easier, smarter, and more sustainable lives. We also felt that there should be a more sustainable way to do home cooking, reducing the food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. We are proud of our four brands - Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart and Marley Spoon, Dinnerly, and Chefgood - operating across Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). In addition to our headquarters in Berlin, Germany, we have additional offices in Amsterdam, Sydney, Lisbon, and New York. In 2023 we had one fulfillment center in Europe, four in Australia (incl. Chefgood), and three in the United States. Our Global Network in 2023 Europe United States Australia 6 8 5 1260 78 € 328 Mio. 31.6% Countries Fulfilment Offices Team Nationalities Net Contribution centres members Revenue Margin Our Vision and Mission are simple: Building a better everyday, just for you, just right - We achieve this by building global direct-to-consumer brands that win customers by solving their day-to-day problems at home in a personalized and sustainable way. Our Culture and Principles Since our founding in 2014, we wanted to build a great company with a culture that is defined by autonomy, transparency, and accountability. We are driven by our purpose, we are ambitious, and overall we believe in principles over policies. We want every one of our team members to grow and be their best selves. MARLEYSPOONGROUP.COM 5

Our multi brand-strategy Our meal kits Ready-to-heat Our direct-to-consumer meal kit service brings fresh ingredients with amazing tasting recipes reliably to our customers every week for a more convenient and flavorful everyday. Marley Spoon simply tastes better. Founded in 2014 in Germany, Marley Spoon is the Company's original brand and is present in all of the Company's markets. In the US, Marley Spoon has a licensing and promotion agreement with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and is offered as the co-branded 'Martha Stewart and Marley Spoon' meal kit. Our direct-to-consumer meal kit service Dinnerly brings quick, easy and great tasting recipes reliably to the customer every week at great value. In a nutshell: Dinnerly is faster, easier and cheaper. Launched in 2017 in the United States, it is also available in Australia and Europe (Germany, Netherlands) Chefgood is our direct-to-consumerready-to-heat (RTH) service, that offers premium priced, high quality, healthy and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health focused customers. Founded in 2013, acquired by Marley Spoon in 2022, it is offered as a standalone product to consumers and also an add-on to Marley Spoon and Dinnerly meal kits. It is currently only available in Australia. Our meal kits - How it works Our culinary team designs a range of varied recipes Our customers decide what to cook and when Our customers cook We source ingredients, assemble the and enjoy boxes, and deliver them to the customer's door Current offering Kid-friendly dishes, quick ones, healthy eats, low-carb recipes, vegan and vegetarian choices, various meat protein types, and many different regional cuisines. Our meal type choice for our meal kits has expanded over the years, and we increased our recipe selection last year so every customer can find what they like to eat. We pay specific attention to our customer's needs and desires to offer a wide variety of options. In addition to our standard recipes, our premium and surcharged recipes focus on various needs, such as extra quick and easy prep, extra servings, gourmet recipes, or a main-dessert combo. MARLEYSPOONGROUP.COM 6

We also offer Saver recipes, which are straightforward, quick and easy, containing fewer ingredients, and therefore are offered at a lower price point for our customers in the Netherlands and Germany in Europe, as well as in the United States. Our Ready-to-heat brand Chefgood in Australia offers meal plans focused on everyday wellness or weight loss and also suits a variety of different dietary requirements, including vegetarian, vegan, low carb, low calorie, no added gluten, or no added dairy options-so we have everyone covered! Our customers can also choose from a range of options, from breakfasts, lunches, and dinner meals to snacks and juices. 2023 Average weekly recipes for our brands Brands Europe Australia United States Marley Spoon (meal kit) 43 + 100+ 100+ Dinnerly (meal kit) 33 + 100+ 100+ Chefgood (Ready-to-heat) - 40+ - In Market, next to our weekly rotating recipes within our meal kit brands, our customers can find an assortment of special recipes and other food or drink items meeting more of their meal and eating needs at varying prices: Recipes or products for different meal occasions like breakfast, lunch, desserts, or snacks

Ready-to-heat options

options Easy-to-assemble recipes

recipes Drink options like juices, smoothies, flavored water, or others Product innovation In 2023, we introduced additional recipe customization features for our customers. We always aim to fulfill as many customers' wishes as possible and to increase the choice. We enabled our customers to swap specific ingredients in some of our meal kit recipes. For example, they could add additional ingredients, swap ingredients, i.e., from regular wheat flour to a wholegrain option, or elevate their protein selection to organic meat, a plant-based meat replacement, fish or others. Plan types We want to ensure our customers can always easily find what is right for them. We offer a standard subscription plan covering a standard omnivore selection or a vegetarian option. Once customers are in the account area, they have full flexibility in choosing any recipes they like and can adjust their menu preferences. In 2024, we will focus on increasing the different plan types our customers can subscribe to during the sign-up process to showcase our wide range of recipes better and also give them the option to customize their menu preferences so they receive recipes that fit their needs. Depending on the region, we aim to introduce meal plans ranging from quick and easy to low-calorie,low-carb, vegetarian, and vegan. Our sustainability approach Households throw away roughly 30%1 of the food they buy at the supermarket. Research has shown that meal kits dramatically reduce food waste in the supply chain and customers' homes and that average greenhouse gas emissions are one-third lower for companies that offer meal kits than average grocery stores2. Our meal kits' made-to-order lean supply chain model and pre- portioned ingredients can drastically reduce our end consumer's food waste, but also food waste that would accumulate in a 1https://eufic.org/en/food-safety/article/food-waste-in-europe-statistics-and-facts-about-the-problem?gclid=CjwKCAiAsNKQBhAPEiwAB-I5zZtMUtFco6Jis7ZBqXM8BEeeF0NV1psBp%20%20%20%20%20rl0Emn-jNUmpiwOq1FbbxoCFwkQAvD_BwE "Comparison of Life Cycle Environmental Impacts From Meal Kits and Grocery Store Meals", by the University of Michigan MARLEYSPOONGROUP.COM 7

standard supply chain model. With the focus on food waste reduction through our business model, we simultaneously reduce greenhouse gases associated with food production. Therefore, we proudly say that sustainability is not separate from our business strategy or ambitions. It is part of our core product offering and integrated into our management and decision-making processes. As a global meal kit company, our actions with our various stakeholders and customers can have a positive impact on environmental and social issues. This report reflects our commitment to transparency and provides specific details for our stakeholders on our sustainability progress in 2023 and future ambitions. Our Sustainability pillars Sustainability, which encompasses environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects, is a component of Marley Spoon's strategy. We are focusing on the following three pillars: Our Planet, Our People, and Governance. Our planet We care for the planet as well as recognize the urgency of global climate action and that carbon reduction is necessary to fight the climate crisis. We strive to minimize our global carbon footprint, set specific emission reduction goals, and commit to transitioning to renewable electricity consumption within our operations. We believe in circular thinking and protecting our natural resources. We aim to reduce our waste and food waste, reduce or innovate to more sustainable packaging, and understand the need for a greener logistics system. We strive to provide recipes and products that are healthier, more sustainable, and responsibly sourced. Additionally, we want to encourage our customers to evaluate their daily dietary choices' impact on the environment and help them make more informed decisions to reduce their personal carbon footprint. Our people We care about the people in our operations, our customers, the value chain, and the community. With our Employer Value Proposition (EVP), "When you grow, we grow," we demonstrate our belief in our team members' growth and development. We consciously build a diverse and inclusive global culture at our Company, caring for our team members' and customers' well-being, health, and safety. We engage in programs that support our local communities and work with our stakeholders to positively impact our planet. We care especially for our customers. By deeply understanding their problems, expectations, and feelings, we are committed to exceeding their expectations and creating happiness in many aspects of their daily lives. Governance Corporate governance is essential for us as a business. It helps us to make formal decisions, manage risk, and ensure compliance, but it also helps to build trust between our shareholders, stakeholders, management, and the Board of Directors. Our approach to corporate sustainability governance involves integrating and balancing the interests of the three pillars of sustainable development: economic, environmental, and social. This encompasses upholding rigorous standards for food safety and quality, implementing essential measures to safeguard customer privacy and data, and enforcing a comprehensive code of conduct that applies to both our business and vendors. Commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) are 17 global goals. "The Sustainable Development Goals are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all." 3 They were set in 2015 and are to be achieved by 2030. "They recognize that ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that build economic growth and address a range of social needs, including education, health, social protection, and job opportunities while tackling climate change and environmental protection." 4 We recognize our responsibility for these standards through our focused actions across the three Environmental, Social, and Governance pillars, aiming for a waste-free and sustainable everyday life for our customers, our community, and our planet. https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/

4 https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/ MARLEYSPOONGROUP.COM 8

We are aiming to make contributions to support the following Sustainable Development Goals: ESG governance and climate risk management In partnership with the CEO, Executive Management, and other key teams in the Company, the Sustainability team, under the guidance of the Global Head of Sustainability, directs the design, development, execution, and continuous improvement of our sustainability approach, goals, and initiatives. The Sustainability team regularly engages with internal and external key stakeholders, including customers, team members, NGOs, and community leaders. The Global Head of Sustainability reports directly to our global CEO, who is responsible for economic, environmental, and social topics at Marley Spoon. The Supervisory Board and Executive Management team receive regular reports on our sustainability strategy, initiatives, and progress toward our goals. Please see more information about Governance at Marley Spoon in the last section. We recognize that climate change is one of the biggest worldwide challenges of our time. Since 2022, we have formally endorsed the TCFD reporting framework and its 11 disclosure recommendations concerning climate-related matters despite the formal disbandment of the TCFD task force. We continue to consistently assess climate-related issues in our risk management procedures and conduct quarterly evaluations. For further information about climate risk, refer to the section on climate risk management. Materiality Assessment The 2023 Non-Financial Report discloses material non-financial information for Marley Spoon and its stakeholders, determined through Marley Spoon's materiality assessment, particularly relating to environmental, employee, and social matters, respect for human rights, anti-corruption and bribery. The comprehensive materiality assessments performed in 2021 and 2022 served as the basis for the material topics in the 2023 Non-Financial Report. The materiality assessment was done through surveys with our team members, customers, suppliers, board, and investors, where we listened to their concerns and issues. We also follow the principles of double materiality while addressing climate change, which means focusing on both the financial and impact perspectives. Through this process, we determined and prioritized the most material environmental, social, and governance issues while also identifying areas in which Marley Spoon has the most significant impact and where we should direct our internal resources. For the 2023 Non-Financial Report, Marley Spoon's Sustainability team focused on reviewing its materiality topics and materiality matrix from 2022. As a result of this, no changes to the topics or matrix were identified. All the relevant disclosure requirements, KPIs, and the Sustainability approach overlap with existing material topics: responsible packaging and sourcing, waste & food MARLEYSPOONGROUP.COM 9