  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Marlin Business Services Corp.
  News
  Summary
    MRLN

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.

(MRLN)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Marlin Business Services Corp.

04/19/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Marlin Business Services Corp. ("Marlin") (NASDAQ: MRLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by HPS Investment Partners LLC ("HPS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Marlin shareholders will receive $23.50 in cash for each share of Marlin common stock that they hold.

If you own Marlin shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/MRLN/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Marlin's board acted in the best interest of Marlin's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Marlin's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Marlin's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-marlin-business-services-corp-301271877.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
