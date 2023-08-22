Marlin Global Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported revenue was NZD 27.64 million compared to negative revenue of NZD 58.47 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 23.6 million compared to net loss of NZD 60.43 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.1163 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.3134 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.1163 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.3134 a year ago.

