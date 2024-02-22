Marlin Global Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported revenue was NZD 12.35 million compared to negative revenue of NZD 9.4 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 10.19 million compared to net loss of NZD 11.57 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0488 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.0574 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0488 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.0574 a year ago.