Marlin Global : MLN - Announcement of Warrant Exercise Price (MLNWD)

25 September 2020

Announcement of Warrant Exercise Price (MLNWD) - Marlin Global Limited

Marlin Global Limited (Marlin) wishes to advise all Marlin Warrant Holders (MLNWD) that the final exercise price of the Marlin warrants is $0.86.

Further details regarding the Marlin warrants, which have an exercise date of 6 November 2020, will be emailed/mailed to all warrant holders during October 2020.

