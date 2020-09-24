Marlin Global : MLN - Announcement of Warrant Exercise Price (MLNWD)

Marlin Global Limited
25 September 2020
Announcement of Warrant Exercise Price (MLNWD) - Marlin Global Limited
Marlin Global Limited (Marlin) wishes to advise all Marlin Warrant Holders (MLNWD) that the final exercise price of the Marlin warrants is $0.86.
Further details regarding the Marlin warrants, which have an exercise date of 6 November 2020, will be emailed/mailed to all warrant holders during October 2020.
