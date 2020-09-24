Marlin Global : MLN - Announcement of Warrant Exercise Price (MLNWD)

Log in
09/24/2020 | 11:25pm EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland 0740

25 September 2020

Announcement of Warrant Exercise Price (MLNWD) - Marlin Global Limited

Marlin Global Limited (Marlin) wishes to advise all Marlin Warrant Holders (MLNWD) that the final exercise price of the Marlin warrants is $0.86.

Further details regarding the Marlin warrants, which have an exercise date of 6 November 2020, will be emailed/mailed to all warrant holders during October 2020.

/Ends

Wayne Burns

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Tel +64 9 484 0352

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 03:24:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 27,1 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net income 2020 22,6 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net cash 2020 158 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,49x
Yield 2020 8,19%
Capitalization 169 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Independent Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED8.82%112
