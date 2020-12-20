Log in
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marlin Global : MLN - D&O Ongoing disclosure - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Alistair Ryan))

12/20/2020 | 11:21pm EST
Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests

Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer:

Date this disclosure made:

Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure

Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal:

Number held in class after acquisition or disposal:

Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Marlin Global Limited

21-Dec-20

17-Nov-20

Alistair Bruce Ryan

Marlin Global Limited

n/a

Director

Ordinary shares

Registered holder and beneficial owner

128,082 ordinary shares

130,332 ordinary shares

Alistair Ryan & JLO A/C

Alistair Ryan & JLO A/C

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable) Type of affected derivative:

Class of underlying financial products:

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

Nature of transaction:

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period:

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,-

Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

One

18-Dec-20

2,250 shares issued under the terms Marlin Global Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

None

$2,817.67 (2,250 shares @ $1.2523 DRP price)

One

Not during closed period

n/a

n/a

For a derivative relevant interest,-

Type of derivative:

Details of derivative,-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

The price's specified terms (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative relevant interest,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:

Date of signature:

or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

21-Dec-20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 04:20:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 27,1 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net income 2020 22,6 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net cash 2020 158 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,49x
Yield 2020 8,19%
Capitalization 238 M 170 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marlin Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Independent Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Beverley Sutton Administration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED24.51%170
