MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Marlin Global Limited    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/23
1.12 NZD   +0.90%
01:25aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 22/9/20 - $1.0602
PU
09/17MARLIN GLOBAL : Dividend reinvestment plan price determined
PU
09/16MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 15/9/20 - $1.0881
PU
Marlin Global : MLN undiluted NAV as at 22/9/20 - $1.0602

09/24/2020 | 01:25am EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna , Auckland

MLN undiluted NAV as at 22/9/20 - $1.0602

Date

22/9/2020

15/9/2020

MLN undiluted NAV*

$1.0602

$1.0881

Share price close

$1.11

$1.14

(Premium)

(5%)

(5%)

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (MLNWD). At 22 September 2020, 37,252,688 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 6 November 2020. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $0.94 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 7 November 2019 and the announcement of the 6 November 2020 exercise price. Dividends totalling 8.03 cents per share have been declared to date and there are no more dividends to be declared in the remaining period to 6 November 2020.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 22 September 2020 are approximately as follows:

Alibaba Group

7%

Facebook

7%

Alphabet

7%

Mastercard

5%

Tencent Holdings

5%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 05:24:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 27,1 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net income 2020 22,6 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net cash 2020 158 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,49x
Yield 2020 8,19%
Capitalization 170 M 112 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Independent Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED9.80%112
