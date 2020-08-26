Log in
Marlin Global : maintains strong performance (MLN - Preliminary year end announcement - 30 June 20)

08/26/2020 | 11:27pm EDT

Marlin Global Limited results announcement

Results for announcement to the market

Name of issuer

Marlin Global Limited

Reporting Period

12 months to 30 June 2020

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to 30 June 2019

Currency

NZ$

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

26,938

+128%

operations

Total Revenue

26,938

+128%

Net profit/(loss) from

22,557

+169%

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

22,557

+169%

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

$NZ 2.06 cents per share

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

$NZ 0.00000001

Equity Security

Record Date

10 September 2020

Dividend Payment Date

25 September 2020

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per

$1.03

$0.96

Quoted Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of

The financial statements attached to this report have been audited by

the figures above necessary

PricewaterhouseCoopers and are not subject to a qualification. A copy

to enable the figures to be

of the auditor's report applicable to the financial statements is

understood

attached to this announcement.

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised

W.A. Burns

to make this announcement

Contact person for this

W.A. Burns

announcement

Contact phone number

(09) 4840352

Contact email address

enquire@marlin.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

26 August 2020

Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
