Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Marlin Global Limited    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/25
1.1 NZD   +0.92%
01:27aMARLIN GLOBAL : pays performance fee
PU
08/25MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Quarterly dividend of 2.06 cents per share
PU
08/20MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 18/8/20 - $1.1127
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marlin Global : pays performance fee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 01:27am EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7074

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502,

Takapuna, Auckland

26 August 2020

Marlin Global pays performance fee

Marlin Global Limited (Marlin) has paid a performance fee to the Manager, Fisher Funds Management Limited (Fisher Funds) for the year ended 30 June 2020. The performance fee is paid in accordance with the terms of the Management Agreement between Marlin and Fisher Funds. The performance fee paid to Fisher Funds is $1,558,607 plus GST.

Marlin's Manager, Fisher Funds, is eligible for a performance fee because the Marlin portfolio achieved a return for the year to 30 June 2020 in excess of the Bank Bill Index rate plus 5% (the performance fee hurdle) and the High Water Mark (the highest net asset value at the end of the previous financial year in which a performance fee was paid, adjusted for changes in capital).

The performance fee, which is formula-driven, has been accrued in Marlin's net asset value per share which is announced to NZX each week and at month end.

A new High Water Mark has now been set and in order for the Manager to achieve a performance fee for the 2021 financial year, Marlin's performance will need to surpass the new High Water Mark as well as the performance fee hurdle.

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Marlin Global Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
01:27aMARLIN GLOBAL : pays performance fee
PU
08/25MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Quarterly dividend of 2.06 cents per share
PU
08/20MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 18/8/20 - $1.1127
PU
08/16MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - Nominations for Directors
PU
08/12MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 11/8/20 - $1.0996
PU
08/12MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ August 2020 monthly update
PU
08/05MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 4/8/20 - $1.0796
PU
08/03MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 31/7/20 - $1.0667
PU
07/29MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 28/7/20 - $1.0536
PU
07/22MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 21/7/20 - $1.0778
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 11,6 M 7,59 M 7,59 M
Net income 2019 8,37 M 5,48 M 5,48 M
Net cash 2019 140 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
Yield 2019 8,61%
Capitalization 167 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marlin Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Independent Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED7.84%109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group