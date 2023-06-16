Advanced search
    MRL   GB00BD8SLV43

MARLOWE PLC

(MRL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:46:58 2023-06-16 am EDT
676.00 GBX   +14.19%
05:30aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Marlowe up on report of potential division sale
AN
03:04aMarlowe in talks with bankers about potential sale of division
AN
02:54aTesco sales up; ITV mulls AllMedia3 acquisition
AN
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Marlowe up on report of potential division sale

06/16/2023 | 05:30am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Marlowe PLC, up 14% at 673 pence, 12-month range 576p-578p. The software & service provider for safety and regulatory compliance's stock rises amid reports about a potential division sale. Sky News reports the firm is in talks with investment bankers at Rothschild & Co about a potential sale of its testing, inspection and certification division, which is under a strategic review. The division constitutes the bulk of the firm's revenue. According to recent transactions in the sector cited by Sky, a sale of the unit could generate a valuation of up to 16 times its full year profit, amounting to an estimated GBP650 million.

----------

Genedrive PLC, up 7.3% at 18.5p, 12-month range 8p-48.86p The molecular diagnostics company wins a multi-partner grant for the validation of its CYP2X19 ID kit from Innovate UK and the UK government Innovation Accelerator programme. Says the 'Devote' grant will allow it to offer critical clinical tests in the UK's National Health Service settings. Chief Executive David Budd says: "Devote is an amazing opportunity to engage formally with a health system like the NHS to demonstrate the effectiveness of a new diagnostic approach. Access to the Acute Medicine Unit in real time has considerable value to Genedrive as further funding would allow us to progress ongoing product development quickly and efficiently, and would support the pathway to clinical validation of our Genedrive CYP2C19 ID kit."

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

ValiRx PLC down 8.7% at 8.44p, 12-month range 7.75p-9.89p. The life science company focused on early-stage cancer therapeutics and women's health ends its evaluation agreement with Hokkaido University to research a potential drug. The agreement was to investigate a drug candidate for use in oncology and the action of the molecule against endometrial, pancreatic and bile duct cancers. Under this agreement, ValiRx conducted a range of experiments following initial confirmation of the synthetic route and analysis. After overcoming initial challenges in synthesis and purification of the peptide, testing has been conducted on the product. However, ValiRx said the profile of the product has been found to be unsuitable for further development at this stage and the evaluation will now cease.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
GENEDRIVE PLC 7.25% 18.5 Delayed Quote.56.82%
MARLOWE PLC 14.19% 676 Delayed Quote.25.96%
ROTHSCHILD & CO -0.11% 46.35 Real-time Quote.24.23%
VALIRX PLC -9.06% 8.412 Delayed Quote.-33.93%
Financials
Sales 2023 473 M 604 M 604 M
Net income 2023 1,55 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
Net Debt 2023 169 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2023 97,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 568 M 724 M 724 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 5 370
Free-Float 77,4%
Technical analysis trends MARLOWE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 592,00 GBX
Average target price 997,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Peter Dacre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Thomas Councell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kevin Quinn Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Anthony Lawrence Skinner Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Michael Reeder Gaze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARLOWE PLC25.96%724
CINTAS CORPORATION9.02%49 436
BUREAU VERITAS SA2.48%12 277
LG CORP.12.80%11 177
RB GLOBAL, INC.-1.35%10 344
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-28.02%10 162
