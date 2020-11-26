Marlowe : Circular Posted to Shareholders November 26 2020 11/26/2020 | 10:45am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Proof 1: 25.11.20 LETTER FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MARLOWE PLC (THE "COMPANY") (incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 09952391) Directors: Registered Office: Kevin Quinn Chairman 20 Grosvenor Place Alex Dacre Chief Executive London Mark Adams Group Finance Director SW1X 7HN Charles Skinner Non-Executive Director Peter Gaze Non-Executive Director 26 November 2020 Dear Shareholder NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 1. Introduction At the Company'sannual general meeting that took place at 10.00am. on 30 September 2020 (the "AGM"), the Company's shareholders passed, amongst others, a resolution that empowered the directors to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis (otherwise than in connection with a rights issue or other pro-rata offer to existing shareholders) up to a maximum nominal value of £2,720,688. This authority equated to 5,441,376 new ordinary shares of 50 pence each and represented approximately 10 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 16 July 2020 (being the last practicable date before the notice of the AGM was issued). The Company subsequently announced on 28 October 2020 that it had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Ellis Whittam (Holdings) Limited and that it proposed to raise gross proceeds of £30 million through the issue of up to 5,441,376 new ordinary shares of 50 pence each (the "Placing Shares") at 547 pence per share to new and existing investors (the "Placing"). On 29 October the Company announced that the Placing, which was oversubscribed, had been successful and that a total of 5,441,376 Placing Shares had been placed with institutional investors. The Company plans to continue to implement its acquisition-l ed growth strategy and as previously announced, the Company remains in discussions with over 40 potential acquisition targets. However, the Company is currently unable (otherwise than in connection with a rights issue or other pro-rata offer to existing shareholders) to allot any new ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, the Placing having utilised in full the authority granted at the AGM. The Company therefore considers it appropriate to request the grant of additional authorities to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, such authorities to expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company in 2021. 2. General Meeting You will find set out at the end of this document a notice convening a general meeting of the Company to be held at 20 Grosvenor Place, London SW1X 7HN at 11:00am on 11 December 2020 (the "General Meeting") at which the resolutions described in paragraph 3 of this letter (the "Resolutions") will be proposed as ordinary or special resolutions. 3. Resolutions The Resolutions are proposed in the notice of General Meeting as set out at the end of this document. They are proposed as an ordinary resolution and as special resolutions. 1 The Directors are seeking: authority to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company up to a maximum nominal amount of £10,044,466 representing approximately one third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 25 November 2020 (the latest practicable date before publication of this document) during the period up to the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company in 2021; a specific disapplication of the statutory pre-emption rights to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis: in connection with a rights issue or other pro-rata offer to existing shareholders; and (otherwise than in connection with a rights issue or other pro-rata offer to existing shareholders) up to a maximum nominal value of £1,506,670, representing approximately 5 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 25 November 2020; authority for the Company to buy back its own ordinary shares in the market as permitted by the Companies Act 2006. The authority limits the number of shares that could be purchased up to a maximum of 6,026,679 (representing approximately 10 per cent of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 25 November 2020), and sets minimum and maximum prices. 4. Action to be taken in respect of the General Meeting Shareholders will find accompanying to this document a Form of Proxy for use in connection with the General Meeting. The Form of Proxy should be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions thereon so as to be received by Link Asset Services, PXS1 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU, or sent electronically in accordance with note 8 of the Notice of General Meeting at the back of this document, as soon as possible and in any event not later than two Business Days before the time of the General Meeting. 5. Recommendation The Directors believe the Resolutions to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors unanimously recommend Shareholders to vote in favour of the Resolutions as they intend so to do in respect of their beneficial shareholdings amounting to 4,624,581 ordinary shares or 7.67% of the existing ordinary shares. Yours faithfully Alex Dacre Chief Executive 2 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Marlowe plc (incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 09952391) Notice is hereby given that a General Meeting of Marlowe plc will be held at 20 Grosvenor Place, London, SW1X 7HN on 11 December 2020 at 11:00am to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Resolutions, of which Resolution numbered 1 will be proposed as an Ordinary Resolution and the Resolutions numbered 2 and 3 will be proposed as Special Resolutions ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1. That the directors be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in substitution for all existing authorities (but without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of rights already made, offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities) to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act")) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £10,044,466 (being 20,088,932 ordinary shares of 50 pence each) provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution, except that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offers agreements as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired. SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 2. That, subject to the passing of Resolution number 1 above, the directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution number 1 or by way of a sale of treasury shares as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to: the allotment of equity securities in connection with a rights issue or other pro rata offer in favour of holders of equity securities where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of all those persons at such record dates as the directors may determine are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of equity securities held by them subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may consider necessary or expedient to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, practical or legal difficulties under the laws of any territory or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange or by virtue of equity securities being represented by depositary receipts or any other matter whatsoever; and the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to Resolution 2.1 above) of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,506,670. and shall expire upon the expiry of the general authority conferred by Resolution 1 above, except that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and/or shares held by the Company in treasury to be sold or transferred after such expiry and the directors may allot equity securities and/or sell or transfer shares held by the Company in treasury in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the power conferred by this Resolution had not expired. 3. That, in substitution for all existing authorities, the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 701 of the Act, to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of ordinary shares of 50 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on such terms and in such manner as the directors may from time to time determine provided that: the maximum number of Ordinary Shares authorised to be purchased is 6,026,679; the minimum price which may be paid for each Ordinary Share is 50 pence (exclusive of expenses payable by the Company); 3 3.3 the maximum price which may be paid for each Ordinary Share (exclusive of expenses payable by the Company) cannot be more than 105 per cent. of the average market value of an Ordinary Share for the five business days prior to the day on which the Ordinary Share is contracted to be purchased; The authority conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company except that the Company may before such expiry make a contract to purchase its own shares which will or may be completed or executed wholly or partly after such expiry. By Order of the Board Matthew Allen Company Secretary 26 November 2020 Registered Office 20 Grosvenor Place London SW1X 7HN 4 Notes: General Meeting Entitlement to vote and attend 1. Only those members entered on the register of members of the Company at 6.00pm. on 9 December 2020 or, in the event that this meeting is adjourned, in the register of members as at 6.00pm. on the day two days before the date of any adjourned meeting, shall be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting in respect of the number of ordinary shares registered in their names at that time. Changes to the entries on the register of members by the close of business on 9 December 2020 or, in the event that this meeting is adjourned, in the register of members before the close of business on the day two days before the date of the adjourned meeting, shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting. Website giving information regarding the meeting 2. Information regarding the meeting, including the information required by section 311A of the Companies Act 2006, can be found at http://www.marloweplc.com. Appointment of proxies A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting is entitled to appoint another person of his/her choice as that Shareholder's proxy to exercise all or any of that Shareholder's rights to attend and to speak and vote at the meeting on his/her behalf. A Shareholder may appoint more than one proxy in relation to the meeting, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by that Shareholder. A proxy does not need to be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the meeting to represent you. You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. If you wish your proxy to speak on your behalf at the meeting you will need to appoint your own choice of proxy (not the chairman) and give your instructions directly to them. Shareholders can: Appoint a proxy and give proxy instructions by returning the enclosed proxy form by post (see note 7).

Register a vote electronically by logging on to the Registrar'sweb site at www.signalshares.com and following the instructions on screen.

If a CREST member, register their proxy appointment by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service (see note 8). Appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending the meeting and voting in person. If you have appointed a proxy and attend the meeting and vote in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be terminated. 6. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If you either select the "Discretionary" option or if no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the meeting. Appointment of proxy by post 7. The notes to the proxy form explain how to direct your proxy how to vote on each resolution or withhold their vote. To appoint a proxy using the proxy form, the form must be: • completed and signed;

sent or delivered to Link Asset Services at The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Kent BR3 4TU; and received by Link Asset Services no later than 11.00am on 9 December 2020.

In the case of a shareholder which is a company, the proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the proxy form is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the proxy form. If you have not received a proxy form and believe that you should have one, or if you require additional proxy forms, please contact Link Asset Services. 5 Appointment of proxies through CREST 8. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the General Meeting to be held at 11.00am on 11 December 2020 and any adjournment(s) thereof by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider should refer to their CREST sponsors or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf. In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message must be transmitted so as to be received by the Company's agent, Link Market Services Limited, no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the time stamp applied to the message by the CREST Application Host) from which the Company's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsor or voting service provider should note that Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider, to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider takes) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsor or voting service provider are referred in particular to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. Appointment of more than one proxy 9. You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. In the event of a conflict between a blank proxy form and a proxy form which states the number of shares to which it applies, the specific proxy form shall be counted first, regardless of whether it was sent or received before or after the blank proxy form, and any remaining shares in respect of which you are the registered holder will be apportioned to the blank proxy form. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, you should contact Link Asset Services, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU. Corporate representatives 10. Any corporation which is a member can appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise on its behalf all of its powers as a member provided that they do not do so in relation to the same shares. 6 7 Printed by Michael Searle & Son Limited Attachments Original document

