Marlowe : Full Year Results FY2022

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 28 June 2022 Marlowe plc Preliminary unaudited results for the year ended 31 March 2022 Further strategic progress and strong start to the new financial year Marlowe plc ("Marlowe", the "Group" or the "Company"), the UK leader in business-critical services and software which assure safety and regulatory compliance, announces its unaudited results for the year ended 31 March 2022 ("FY22"). Financial performance ADJUSTED RESULTS FY22 FY21 % Revenue £315.9m £192.0m +65% Software ARR £38m £9m +322% EBITDA1,2 £54.4m £28.7m +90% Divisional EBITDA margin2,3 18.7% 16.2% +250bps Operating profit2 £42.0m £19.7m +113% Profit before tax2 £38.1m £17.1m +123% Earnings per share - basic2 37.7p 25.0p +51% Net cash/(debt) 4 £(110.7)m £43.3m STATUTORY RESULTS FY22 FY21 Revenue £315.9m £192.0m Operating profit £10.5m £1.0m Profit/(loss) before tax £5.9m £(1.6)m Earnings per share - basic 0.8p (3.1)p Net cash generated from operations £34.0m £32.0m Net cash/(debt) £(133.3)m £24.3m Marlowe is holding a full year results presentation for investors and analysts at 09:30 GMT today. A link to this event is here. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") Explanation of non-IFRS measures are contained within the Chief Finance Officer's review Divisional EBITDA margin does not include central costs Excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities

Marlowe plc 2022 I Results 2 Financial highlights Strong performance as we continue to execute our compliance strategy Group revenue increased 65% to £315.9 million

Current annualised run-rate revenue £434 million with >85% recurring

Adjusted EBITDA increased 90% to £54.4 million

Current annualised run-rate adjusted EBITDA £77 million

Adjusted profit before tax increased 123% to £38.1 million

Adjusted basic EPS increased 51% to 37.7p Strong organic growth Underlying organic revenue growth of 9%, adjusted down from 11% to account for COVID-19 impact, representing an acceleration on prior years Increasing software subscription revenues Software Annual Recurring Revenue ("SaaS ARR"): c.£38 million; 9% of total revenue

Software generates approximately 25% of Group annualised run-rate adjusted EBITDA Margin expansion Divisional adjusted EBITDA margin increased 250bps to 18.7% as we continue to benefit from integration synergies, operational & technological improvements and attractive operational gearing Strong balance sheet and operating cash flow: Net debt/EBITDA leverage ratio 1.6x at year-end; 1.8x following FY23 Q1 acquisitions

year-end; 1.8x following FY23 Q1 acquisitions Net cash generated from operations £34.0 million Strategic and Operational highlights Medium-term growth strategy Expect to exceed run-rate targets of c.£500 million revenue and c.£100 million adjusted EBITDA with 90%+ cash conversion materially ahead of our original end of FY24 target Successful execution of acquisitions and integrations £314m capital deployed in FY22 over 20 earnings enhancing acquisitions including: £135 million acquisition of Optima Health , t ransforming the scale of our occupational health consultancy within our GRC division £113 million on broadening our software capabilities £30 million on Hydro-X, building further scale in TIC division

Integrations on-track and acquisitions trading in-line with, or significantly ahead of, pre-acquisition expectations Broadening our software capabilities Major progress towards being the UK leader in compliance software, with SaaS ARR increasing from <2% in FY20 to 9% in FY22

£70 million capital allocated to strengthen compliance eLearning offering via VinciWorks, Essential Skillz, SkillBoosters and Cylix acquisitions

£32 million acquisition of Barbour, the UK's leading environmental, health & safety intelligence platform

£11 million acquisition of CoreStream, the leading governance, risk and compliance SaaS platform to target enterprise level clients Organic investment in product launches Launch of ProSure 360 software now contributing to revenue, and roll-out of YouManage and Meridian software across GRC client base

roll-out of YouManage and Meridian software across GRC client base Recent launch of ESG software to support clients' management of ESG strategies, following organic investment in OmniTrack, VinciWork's GRC software platform

Marlowe plc 2022 I Results 3 Current trading and outlook Strong start to the new financial year with good levels of organic growth consistent with our medium- term high single digit target

Six acquisitions completed since year end with £26 million capital deployed, further deepening presence in key markets across Consultancy and Intelligence within GRC and assurance within TIC

Inflationary and recruitment pressures not materially impacting the Group as a result of ability to manage customer pricing and recruitment

Significant pipeline of earnings-enhancing service and software acquisitions Commenting on the results Alex Dacre, Chief Executive, said: "We are pleased to report a strong financial performance in the year and further significant progress in the execution of our strategy. Our results reflect strong underlying organic growth of 9% and the contribution from acquisitions, which we are integrating successfully. We continue to exceed the growth of our regulatory compliance markets through our ability to cross-sell services and software and our high levels of customer service, which results in low rates of customer attrition. We are delivering at pace on our vision of becoming a one-stop provider for our customers' compliance needs, with run-rate revenue now exceeding £430 million. We have become the UK market leader in compliance software, with 25% of our profits now generated from software, and have further strengthened our operations through effective integration programmes and organic investments, increasing our adjusted EBITDA margin by 250 bps to 18.7%. We operate in highly attractive acyclical markets with strong structural tailwinds, and benefit from the business- critical requirements for our services, which are driven by increasingly stringent regulations, greater enforcement and increased ESG requirements. We have high visibility with over 85% recurring revenue from delivering our services through SaaS-based subscriptions and multi-year contracts. As we announced at our recent Capital Markets Day, we remain confident in our progress towards the targets we set in February 2021, which are to achieve run-rate revenue of c.£500 million and adjusted run-rate EBITDA of c.£100 million by the end of FY24, which we expect to deliver materially ahead of schedule. We have made a strong start to the new financial year, with good levels of organic growth, £26 million of capital deployed in completing six further acquisitions and continued successful integration programmes. Our acquisition pipeline is well-developed and we expect to report on further progress as the year develops."

