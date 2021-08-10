Log in
    MRL   GB00BD8SLV43

MARLOWE PLC

(MRL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/10 03:07:54 am
788 GBX   +4.79%
03:06aMARLOWE : UK's Marlowe walks away after Restore rebuffs $1 billion takeover bid
RE
08/09MARLOWE : Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
08/05MARLOWE : Invesco Ltd. Form 8.3 Marlowe PLC
AQ
Marlowe : UK's Marlowe walks away after Restore rebuffs $1 billion takeover bid

08/10/2021 | 03:06am EDT
(Reuters) - British business software provider Marlowe Plc on Tuesday dropped its pursuit of Restore Plc, weeks after the office services provider rejected its 743-million-pound ($1 billion) takeover bid.

Marlowe said that while it still thought a combination would have been "strategically compelling", it would not make a new offer as it was not able to arrive at financial terms for the deal suitable to its shareholders.

"We were delighted to have received such strong support from our shareholders through this process," Restore Non-Executive Chairman Martin Towers said in a separate statement. "(We) are committed to generating sustainable long-term value for them and all of our stakeholders."

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARLOWE PLC 4.79% 788 Delayed Quote.15.16%
RESTORE PLC -2.58% 498 Delayed Quote.22.03%
Financials
Sales 2022 271 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2022 8,10 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2022 15,2 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 580 M 804 M 803 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 71,9%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 752,00 GBX
Average target price 1 045,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Peter Dacre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Andrew Adams Group Finance Director & Director
Kevin Quinn Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Anthony Lawrence Skinner Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Michael Reeder Gaze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARLOWE PLC15.16%804
CINTAS CORPORATION11.03%40 291
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.36%24 810
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.93%15 186
EDENRED SE5.71%14 460
LG CORP.-1.24%13 200