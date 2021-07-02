Marlowe : 2021 AGM Notice 07/02/2021 | 04:46am EDT Send by mail :

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate adviser. If you have sold or transferred your entire holding of ordinary shares in Marlowe plc please send this document (together with the Proxy Form) as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. MARLOWE PLC (the "Company") (registered number 09952391) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1 MARLOWE PLC Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (Meeting) of Marlowe plc (Company) will be held at 20 Grosvenor Place, London, SW1X 7HN on 15 September 2021 at 10.00am. You will be asked to consider and vote on the resolutions detailed below. Resolutions 1 to 5 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 6 and 7 will be proposed as special resolutions. Ordinary Business To receive the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2021, together with the Directors' report and the auditors' report on those accounts. To re-appoint Grant Thornton UK Audit LLP as auditors to the

Company to hold office from the conclusion of the meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which accounts are laid. To authorise the directors to set the auditors' remuneration. To re-appoint Mark Adams who stands for re-election as a director of the Company. Special Business As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions which will be proposed as to resolution 5 as an ordinary resolution and as to resolutions 6 and 7 as special resolutions: That the directors be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in substitution for all existing authorities (but without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of rights already made, offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities) to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act")) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £12,853,962 (being 25,707,924 ordinary shares of 50 pence each) provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or if earlier on the date which is 15 months after the date of this annual general meeting, except that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offers agreements as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired. That, subject to the passing of resolution number 5 above, the directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution number 5 or by way of a sale of treasury shares as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to:

6.1 the allotment of equity securities in connection with a rights issue or other pro rata offer in favour of holders of equity securities where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of all those persons at such record dates as the directors may determine are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of equity securities held by them subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may consider necessary or expedient to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, practical or legal difficulties under the laws of any territory or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange or by virtue of equity securities being represented by depositary receipts or any other matter whatsoever; and 6.2 the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to paragraph 6.1 above) of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £3,856,188. and shall expire upon the expiry of the general authority conferred by resolution 5 above, except that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and/ or shares held by the Company in treasury to be sold or transferred after such expiry and the directors may allot equity securities and/or sell or transfer shares held by the Company in treasury in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired. 7. That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 701 of the Act, to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of ordinary shares of 50 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on such terms and in such manner as the directors may from time to time determine provided that: the maximum number of Ordinary Shares authorised to be purchased is 7,712,377; the minimum price which may be paid for each Ordinary Share is 50 pence (exclusive of expenses payable by the Company); and the maximum price which may be paid for each Ordinary Share (exclusive of expenses payable by the Company) cannot be more than 105 per cent. of the average market value of an Ordinary Share for the five business days prior to the day on which the Ordinary Share is contracted to be purchased. The authority conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or if earlier on the date which is 15 months after the date of this annual general meeting except that the Company may before such expiry make a contract to purchase its own shares which will or may be completed or executed wholly or partly after such expiry. By order of the Board Matthew Allen Registered Office: Company Secretary 20 Grosvenor Place 2 July 2021 London SW1X 7HN 2 MARLOWE PLC NOTES These notes are important and require your immediate attention. Entitlement to attend and vote 1. Only those shareholders registered in the Company's register of members at: 6.00 pm on 13 September 2021; or,

if this meeting is adjourned, at 6.00 pm on the day two days prior to the adjourned meeting, shall be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. Changes to the register of members after the relevant deadline shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting. Website giving information regarding the meeting 2. Information regarding the meeting, including the information required by section 311A of the Companies Act 2006, can be found at http://www.marloweplc.com. Appointment of proxies If you are a shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at the meeting and you should have received a proxy form with this notice of meeting. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes and the notes to the proxy form. A proxy does not need to be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the meeting to represent you. You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. If you wish your proxy to speak on your behalf at the meeting you will need to appoint your own choice of proxy (not the chairman) and give your instructions directly to them. Shareholders can: Appoint a proxy and give proxy instructions by returning the enclosed proxy form by post (see note 7).

Register a vote electronically by logging on to the Registrar's web site at www.signalshares.com and following the instructions on screen.

If a CREST member, register their proxy appointment by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service (see note 8). Appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending the meeting and voting in person. If you have appointed a proxy and attend the meeting and vote in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be terminated. 6. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If you either select the "Discretionary" option or if no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the meeting. Appointment of proxy by post 7. The notes to the proxy form explain how to direct your proxy how to vote on each resolution or withhold their vote. To appoint a proxy using the proxy form, the form must be: completed and signed;

sent or delivered to Link Asset Services at Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL; and

received by Link Asset Services no later than 10.00am on 13 September 2021. In the case of a shareholder which is a company, the proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the proxy form is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the proxy form. If you have not received a proxy form and believe that you should have one, or if you require additional proxy forms, please contact Link Asset Services. Appointment of proxies through CREST 8. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the meeting and any adjournment(s) of it by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual (available via www.euroclear.com). CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf. In order for a proxy appointment made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a CREST Proxy Instruction) must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's (EUI) specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or is an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy, must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by Link Registrars Limited (CREST Participant ID: RA10) no later than 10.00am on 13 September 2021, or, in the event of an adjournment of the meeting, 48 hours before the adjourned meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time, any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means. CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that EUI does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular message. Normal system timings and limitations 3 NOTES continued will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member, or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his/her CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. Appointment of proxy by joint members 9. In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders completes a proxy appointment, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's register of members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the most senior). Changing proxy instructions 10. Shareholders may change proxy instructions by submitting a new proxy appointment using the methods set out above. Note that the cut-off time for receipt of proxy appointments (see above) also apply in relation to amended instructions; any amended proxy appointment received after the relevant cut-off time will be disregarded. Where you have appointed a proxy using the hard-copy proxy form and would like to change the instructions using another hard-copy proxy form, please contact Link Asset Services at Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL. If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment, the appointment received last before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence. Termination of proxy appointments 11. A shareholder may change a proxy instruction but to do so you will need to inform the Company in writing by sending a signed hard copy notice clearly stating your intention to revoke your proxy appointment to Link Asset Services at Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL. In the case of a shareholder which is a company, the revocation notice must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the revocation notice is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the revocation notice. In either case, the revocation notice must be received by Link Asset Services no later than 10.00am on 13 September 2021. If you attempt to revoke your proxy appointment but the revocation is received after the time specified, your original proxy appointment will remain valid unless you attend the meeting and vote in person. Corporate representatives 12. A corporation which is a shareholder can appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise, on its behalf, all its powers as a member provided that no more than one corporate representative exercises powers over the same share. Issued shares and total voting rights 13. As at 12.00pm on 1 July 2021 the Company's issued share capital comprised 77,123,772 ordinary shares of 50 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote at a general meeting of the Company and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 12.00pm on 1 July 2021 is 77,123,772. The website referred to in note 2 will include information on the number of shares and voting rights and biographical details of each director who is being proposed for re- appointment or re-election by shareholders. 4 MARLOWE PLC EXPLANATION OF RESOLUTIONS Resolution 5 Authority to allot shares The directors consider it appropriate that an authority be granted to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company up to a maximum nominal amount of £12,853,962 representing approximately one third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 1 July 2021 (the latest practicable date before publication of this document) during the shorter of the period up to the conclusion of the next annual general meeting in 2022 or 15 months. As at the date of this notice the Company does not hold any ordinary shares in the capital of the Company in treasury. Resolution 6 Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights Resolution 6 will empower the directors to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis: in connection with a rights issue or other pro-rata offer to existing shareholders; and

pro-rata offer to existing shareholders; and (otherwise than in connection with a rights issue or other pro-rata offer to existing shareholders) up to a maximum nominal value of £3,856,188, representing approximately 10 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 1 July 2021 (the latest practicable date before publication of this document). Resolution 7 Authority to make market purchases of own shares Resolution 7 gives the Company authority to buy back its own ordinary shares in the market as permitted by the Companies Act 2006. The authority limits the number of shares that could be purchased up to a maximum of 7,712,377 (representing approximately 10 per cent. of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 1 July 2021 (the latest practicable date before publication of this document)), and sets minimum and maximum prices. This authority will expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting or, if earlier, 15 months after the resolution is passed. The directors have no present intention of exercising the authority to purchase the Company's ordinary shares but will keep the matter under review, taking into account the financial resources of the Company, the Company's share price and future funding opportunities. The authority will be exercised only if the directors believe that to do so would be in the best interest of shareholders generally. Companies purchasing their own shares are allowed to hold them in treasury as an alternative to cancelling them. No dividends are paid on shares whilst held in treasury and no voting rights attach to treasury shares. 5 Attachments Original document

