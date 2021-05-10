Marlowe : Circular Posted to Shareholders May 10 2021
05/10/2021 | 05:20am EDT
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF MARLOWE PLC
(THE "COMPANY")
(incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 09952391)
Directors:
Registered Office:
Kevin Quinn
Chairman
20 Grosvenor Place
Alex Dacre
Chief Executive
London
Mark Adams
Group Finance Director
SW1X 7HN
Charles Skinner
Non-Executive Director
Peter Gaze
Non-Executive Director
10 May 2021
Dear Shareholder
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
1. Introduction
Marlowe plc ("Marlowe", the "Group" or the "Company") announced earlier today that it has, subject to shareholder approval, adopted the Marlowe plc Executive Incentive Plan (the "EIP").
Since the Group's readmission to AIM in 2016, Marlowe has delivered significant growth through a combination of organic and acquisition-led performance. Having delivered on its initial five-year strategy in building a UK market-leading platform providing business-critical services and software which assure safety and regulatory compliance, the Group has a clearly defined strategy for continued organic and acquisition- led growth, targeting Group revenues of c.£500 million and adjusted EBITDA of c.£100 million over the next three years. The recent successful placing to raise c.£100 million before expenses means that the Company is well positioned to capitalise on acquisition opportunities as part of its defined strategy.
With Marlowe's historical 2016 Incentive Scheme having concluded in February 2021, and no other meaningful long term incentive scheme currently in place, the Remuneration Committee has considered appropriate options for incentivising the Company's senior executive team in the next phase of Marlowe's growth and is now proposing the adoption of the EIP.
The EIP will form the cornerstone of the Company'sremuneration structure to retain and motivate the senior management team, focusing them on long term value creation and aligning their interests directly with shareholders.
In structuring the EIP, the Remuneration Committee has been advised by PricewaterhouseCoopers, who considers the plan to be fair and reasonable, and has considered the findings of the Executive Remuneration Working Group and the latest Principles of Remuneration published by the Investment Association and the QCA, whilst also ensuring that the EIP takes the most appropriate form for the Company's strategy and business needs. The proposed EIP (together with other share plans) operates within a 10% in 10 years dilution limit in line with corporate governance best practice.
In addition, the Board has had consultations with its major shareholders and has so far received positive indications of support for the EIP from shareholders representing over 45% of the Company'sordinary shares, inclusive of the Directors who all intend to vote in favour.
2. General Meeting
Whilst the Company does not require shareholder approval for its remuneration policy, the EIP is being put to a vote at a general meeting of the Company which will take place at 9.00 a.m. on 25 May 2021 at 20 Grosvenor Place, London SW1X 7HN (the "General Meeting"). You will find set out at the end of this document the notice convening the General Meeting at which the resolution described in paragraph 3 of this letter (the "Resolution") will be proposed as an ordinary resolution.
1
3. The EIP
Pursuant to the EIP participants will be awarded with performance units that will convert into new ordinary shares in the Company in the form of nil-cost options ("EIP Performance Units") at the end of a five-year performance period ending on 31 March 2026 (the "Performance Period"), provided that the value created for Marlowe shareholders during the Performance Period is in excess of a hurdle calculated by reference to 10% annualised growth in the Company's share price from the start of the Performance Period on 1 April 2021 based on an opening share price of £6.90 per share ("Threshold Hurdle").
Providing the Threshold Hurdle has been achieved by the end of the Performance Period, the EIP participants will be entitled to receive, in aggregate, 10% of the value created for shareholders above the Threshold Hurdle. This value sharing percentage will apply only to the ordinary shares in issue on 1 April 2021 and is capped at a maximum aggregate award of 4,902,295 new ordinary shares, subject to the Remuneration Committee retaining discretion to scale back the formulaic vesting of the EIP in line with corporate governance best practice.
As part of the implementation of the EIP, the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer have agreed they will receive below market salaries, will forgo an annual bonus and will not receive further incentives for the duration of the EIP.
Awards under the EIP will be subject to customary malus provisions during the Performance Period and to clawback for a period of 2 years post vesting.
Subject to shareholder approval of the EIP, Alex Dacre, the Company's Chief Executive, will be allocated 56.5% of the EIP Performance Units. Marlowe's new Chief Financial Officer, Adam Councell, will participate in the EIP when he joins the Board in the second half of Marlowe's FY22 financial year, and will be awarded 20% of the EIP Performance Units (but pro-rated for the proportion of the Performance Period he is a member of the Board). The remaining EIP Performance Units will be allocated to other senior executives. Mark Adams, the Company's current Group Finance Director who recently announced his retirement, and the Company's Non-Executive Directors will not participate in the EIP.
Further details of the EIP can be found in the Appendix to this Circular.
4. Resolution
The Resolution is proposed in the notice of General Meeting as set out at the end of this document. It is proposed as an ordinary resolution.
5. Action to be taken in respect of the General Meeting
Shareholders will find accompanying this document a Form of Proxy for use in connection with the General Meeting. The Form of Proxy should be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions thereon so as to be received by Link Asset Services, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL, or sent electronically in accordance with note 8 of the Notice of General Meeting at the back of this document, as soon as possible and in any event not later than two Business Days before the time of the General Meeting.
6. Recommendation
The Directors believe the Resolution to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors unanimously recommend Shareholders to vote in favour of the Resolution as they intend so to do in respect of their beneficial shareholdings amounting to 5,782,178 ordinary shares or 7.5% of the existing ordinary shares.
Yours faithfully
Kevin Quinn
Chairman
2
APPENDIX - KEY TERMS OF THE EXECUTIVE INCENTIVE PLAN
High level overview of approach
The Marlowe plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP") is a long-term incentive arrangement whereby, in aggregate, participants receive a 10% share of total shareholder return created above a hurdle of 10% per annum over a five year performance period.
Growth in shareholder value is assessed from 1 April 2021 based on the number of issued ordinary shares of 50 pence each in the capital of Marlowe plc ("shares") at that date and the March 2021 placing price of £6.90 per share ("Placing Price"). For the avoidance of doubt, participants do not participate in the value of equity injections nor do they participate in shareholder value created on any equity injection.
Participants will receive a share of the pool created based on the proportion of the pool they are allocated.
The value of the pool will be converted into new shares at the end of the performance period in the form of a nil-cost options which can be exercised over a five year period from the date of grant (i.e. the end of the performance period), subject to a cap on the maximum number of shares which can be issued, equal to 4,902,295 new shares based on a dilution limit of 10% of the current share capital, less shares issued (and granted but not yet vested) for share incentive schemes since 2016.
The key terms of the EIP are detailed below:
Start date
•
1 April 2021, being the start of the financial year ending on
31 March 2022 and shortly after the equity placing in March
2021.
Participation
•
The CEO and CFO and other key executives will participate in
the EIP.
Maximum opportunity
•
The maximum opportunity is capped by a limit on the
number of new shares which may be issued under the EIP
and the participant's individual share of the pool. Further
details are set out under the dilution limit below.
Performance period
•
Performance is measured over a 5 year period ending on
31 March 2026.
Hurdle rate
•
A hurdle growth rate of 10% per annum in the Company's
share price will apply, below which no value will be shared
with participants.
•
The hurdle growth rate is measured from a base share price
of the Placing Price.
Value shared above the hurdle
•
A EIP pool will be formed if growth in the Company's share
price exceeds the hurdle rate. The EIP pool will be equal to
the higher of zero and 10% of:
- The number of shares in issue at 1 April 2021 multiplied
by the mean average share price over the 30 calendar
days ending on 31 March 2026 (or if an issue of shares to
raise funds for the Company takes place in this period,
the mean average share price measured from the day
after the placing completes up to 31 March 2026); plus
- The total value of dividends paid on the number of shares
in issue at 1 April 2021, including any special distributions
from the sale of any businesses, or share buybacks during
the performance period (without allowing for
reinvestment in Marlowe shares); minus
3
The number of shares in issue at 1 April 2021 multiplied by the price at which shares are last placed in the market prior to that date (£6.90 per share), increased compound by 10% per annum for the five year measurement period (i.e. £6.90 x (1+10%)5 = £11.11 per share).
Individual allocations
• The pool will be divided into 1,000 units and participants will
be entitled to the following unit allocations:
Role
Proportion of pool
CEO
56.5%
CFO
20.0%*
Other Executives
balance
Total
100%
*CFO's proportion of pool will be pro-rated based on the proportion of the
performance period served, based on the whole number of months from joining
to 31 March 2026 divided by 60.
Dilution limit
• The maximum number of new shares that can be issued in
the form of nil-cost options under the EIP is 4,902,295 shares
based on a dilution limit of 10% of the current share capital,
less shares issued (and granted but not yet vested) for share
incentive schemes since 2016.
• This number would only be adjusted in the event of a share
split (or similar event). For the avoidance of doubt, this
number would not be adjusted for any future issue of shares
to raise funds for the Company.
Leavers
• Awards subject to good/bad leaver provisions during the
performance period.
• Good leavers will include the following circumstances:
a)
death;
b)
ill health, injury or disability;
c)
redundancy;
d)
retirement with the agreement of the Board;
e) constructive, unfair or wrongful
dismissal (other than
where such finding is purely on procedural grounds);
f) dismissal for any reason other than gross misconduct or
poor performance, as determined by the Remuneration
Committee;
g) any other circumstances at the discretion of the
Remuneration Committee and which could include
factors such as the performance period expired at the
date of cessation and behaviour/conduct of the individual
thereon.
• Bad leavers are defined as anyone that is not a good leaver.
• Except in the case of a good leaver, participation in the plan
will lapse in full on cessation of employment.
• For good leavers, the award will be retained by participants
and pro-rated for:
a)
time in employment as a proportion of the performance
period from 1 April 2021 to the date of cessation of
4
employment, based on the whole number of months
from joining to 31 March 2026 divided by 60; and
b)
the performance assessment versus the hurdle (measured
at the normal time).
Awards will vest at the normal time. However, the
Remuneration Committee retains discretion to allow full
vesting and/or to allow crystallisation on the date of cessation
of employment.
Treatment on a change of control
•
Awards will vest on the date of any change of control, with
the EIP pool equal to the higher of zero and 10% of:
-
the number of shares at 1 April 2021 multiplied by the
offer price per share; plus
-
the value of dividends paid on the number of shares in
issue at 1 April 2021 and share buybacks between 1 April
2021 and the date of the change of control (without
allowing for reinvestment in Marlowe shares); minus
-
the number of shares in issue at 1 April 2021 multiplied
by the price at which shares are last placed in the market
prior to that date (£6.90 per share), increased compound
by 10% per annum for the period from 1 April 2021 to
the date of change of control (T), equal to £6.90 per share
x (1+10%)T.
Malus/clawback
•
Malus and clawback provisions apply to awards.
•
The Remuneration Committee has the ability to reduce
awards that have not yet vested (malus) and can require
repayment of an award (clawback) for a period of up to two
years after vesting of the award.
• The circumstances in which malus/clawback would apply,
include but are not limited to:
a)
material misstatement of results or an error in
performance calculations;
b)
material failure of risk management and internal controls;
c)
gross misconduct;
d)
conduct leading to significant financial loss;
e)
serious reputational damage.
Discretion
•
The Remuneration Committee may vary the level of vesting,
if it determines that the formulaic vesting level of the EIP
would not reflect business or personal performance or such
other factors as it may consider appropriate including but not
limited to movements in foreign exchange rates, government
initiatives, hyper inflation or business performance out of line