'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer

Santa Fe District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer presided over a virtual hearing in Halls' case Friday. She sentenced Halls, who was responsible for on-set safety, to a six-month suspended sentence with unsupervised probation, a $500 fine, 24 hours of community service and a firearms safety class.

Hutchins was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round from a revolver while rehearsing. As first assistant director, prosecutors said Halls was responsible for set safety on "Rust."

The conviction marked a step forward for state prosecutors plagued by legal setbacks since they filed charges in January.