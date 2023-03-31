Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marlowe plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRL   GB00BD8SLV43

MARLOWE PLC

(MRL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:04:53 2023-03-31 pm EDT
570.34 GBX   +4.46%
02:10p'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
RE
01:48p'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
RE
04:22a'Rust' set manager's plea deal to be considered Friday
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer

03/31/2023 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A Santa Fe judge on Friday (March 31) accepted a plea deal, bringing the first conviction for the 2021 shooting death of Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico.

Santa Fe District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer presided over a virtual hearing in Halls' case Friday. She sentenced Halls, who was responsible for on-set safety, to a six-month suspended sentence with unsupervised probation, a $500 fine, 24 hours of community service and a firearms safety class.

Hutchins was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round from a revolver while rehearsing. As first assistant director, prosecutors said Halls was responsible for set safety on "Rust."

The conviction marked a step forward for state prosecutors plagued by legal setbacks since they filed charges in January.


© Reuters 2023
All news about MARLOWE PLC
02:10p'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
RE
01:48p'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
RE
04:22a'Rust' set manager's plea deal to be considered Friday
RE
03/28FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Up as Share Rally Runs Out of Steam
DJ
03/28Marlowe : Capital Market Event – Building A Platform For Growth Presentation
PU
03/28Carnival's Soft FY23 Guidance Could be Conservative
DJ
03/28Transcript : Marlowe plc - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
03/28BOE's Inflation Outlook Seen Posing Risk to Pound
DJ
03/28Marlowe eyes annual results to be in line with market view
AN
03/28FTSE 100 Rises as Banking Sector Concerns Ease
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 473 M 585 M 585 M
Net income 2023 -0,20 M -0,25 M -0,25 M
Net Debt 2023 165 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 -455x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 524 M 648 M 648 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 370
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart MARLOWE PLC
Duration : Period :
Marlowe plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARLOWE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 546,00 GBX
Average target price 1 092,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Peter Dacre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Thomas Councell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kevin Quinn Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Anthony Lawrence Skinner Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Michael Reeder Gaze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARLOWE PLC14.36%648
CINTAS CORPORATION3.55%47 546
EDENRED SE7.86%14 903
TELEPERFORMANCE SE0.36%14 248
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.76%13 087
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-4.25%10 049
