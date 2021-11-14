Log in
    MEU   AU000000MEU8

MARMOTA LIMITED

(MEU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
0.045 AUD   0.00%
05:59pMARMOTA : Jumbuck Gold in the tucker bag
PU
11/09Application for quotation of securities - MEU
PU
11/09Cancel - Notification regarding unquoted securities - MEU
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marmota : Jumbuck Gold in the tucker bag

11/14/2021 | 05:59pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 November 2021

Jumbuck Gold in the tucker bag

Marmota Limited (ASX: MEU) ("Marmota")

Marmota (ASX:MEU or 'Buyer') is pleased to advise that its acquisition of the rights, title and interest of

Tyranna Resources Limited ('Tyranna' ASX:TYX or 'Vendor') in the Jumbuck Gold Project [see ASX:MEU

30 Nov 2020, 1 June 2021, 13 October 2021 ] ('Share and Asset Sale Agreement') is COMPLETE.

Final cash payment

The final $2.2m in cash (held in trust) has been released by the paying

agent to Tyranna (of total cash consideration of $2.5m), and

Share payment

Marmota has issued $500,000 in shares to Tyranna (at an issue price of

5.237 cents per share)1 - see related Appendix 2A announcement.

About the Jumbuck Gold Project

The Jumbuck gold project is the largest expansion in Marmota's gold interests in the Company's

history. The tenements and interest in gold resources acquired are located adjacent to both:

Marmota's Aurora Tank gold discovery which has been yielding outstanding gold intersections (with

multiple intersections exceeding 100g/t gold over 1m, all close to surface cf. ASX:MEU 28 Oct 2021), and

the Challenger gold mine which produced more than 1.2 million ounces of high-grade gold and was

one of Australia's most profitable open-pit gold mines2.

Fig. 1 illustrates Marmota's pre-existing gold tenements (red), and new tenements/interests acquired.

1

Based on VWAP of MEU shares in the 6 months preceding the announcement to the ASX on 30 Nov 2020 of the purchase agreement.

2

cf. Southern Gold Annual Report 2009 p.11

Page 1

Figure 1: Marmota pre-existing tenements

+ new tenements / gold interests acquired

About Jumbuck Gold (continued)

Figure 1 shows Marmota's pre-existing tenements together with the acquired Jumbuck tenements and interests:

Source:

Colour in: Figure 1

MEU Interest

Area

Marmota (pre-existing)

Red

100% title

4,636 km2

Acquired tenements

Green

100% title

5,129 km2

JV tenements:

Blue

79% of gold and related minerals

2,013 km2

Pink

71% of gold and related minerals

137 km2

ASX:TYX 30 May 2018

Western Gawler Craton Joint Venture (WGCJV)
Within the Joint Venture area in Figure 1, the subject of the Western Gawler Craton Joint Venture (WGCJV), there is an existing gold JORC Resource of 319,000 ounces gold (see Resource Estimates Table above). Marmota is the new manager and majority partner in the WGCJV by virtue of its acquisition of Half Moon Pty Ltd (the latter 100% acquired as part of the Jumbuck gold transaction). Marmota's interest in gold and related minerals on these JV tenements varies between 71% and 79%, depending on the tenement.3 Marmota looks forward to working with its new JV partners, being Barton Gold (ASX:BGD) and Coombedown Resources Pty Ltd.
Marmota Chairman, Dr Colin Rose, said:

  • The Jumbuck gold project fits like a glove with Marmota's Aurora Tank gold discovery and our existing Gawler gold tenements. We are delighted to make a new home for Jumbuck.

personal Figure 2 illustrates Marmota's new Gawler Craton Gold project (including the new acquisition / interests), with the EL number of each tenement.

The acquisition of Jumbuck has re-united these tenements for the first time since the days of Dominion and the discovery of Challenger. It includes 6 gold deposits, with enormous potential as Marmota has demonstrated at Aurora Tank,

and we are excited to be able to now develop them. "

3 For avoidance of doubt, with reference to Fig. 1, the acquisition does not include the Challenger mine located within a separate mining lease (not within the tenement). Page 4

Figure 2: Marmota's updated Gawler Gold Project (including Jumbuck acquisition)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marmota Limited published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
