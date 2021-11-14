Marmota : Jumbuck Gold in the tucker bag

Based on VWAP of MEU shares in the 6 months preceding the announcement to the ASX on 30 Nov 2020 of the purchase agreement.

the Challenger gold mine which produced more than 1.2 million ounces of high-grade gold and was

history. The tenements and interest in gold resources acquired are located adjacent to both:

The Jumbuck gold project is the largest expansion in Marmota's gold interests in the Company's

Marmota has issued $500,000 in shares to Tyranna (at an issue price of

The final $2.2m in cash (held in trust) has been released by the paying

Marmota (ASX:MEU or 'Buyer') is pleased to advise that its acquisition of the rights, title and interest of

Western Gawler Craton Joint Venture (WGCJV)

Within the Joint Venture area in Figure 1 , the subject of the Western Gawler Craton Joint Venture (WGCJV), there is an existing gold JORC Resource of 319,000 ounces gold (see Resource Estimates Table above). Marmota is the new manager and majority partner in the WGCJV by virtue of its acquisition of Half Moon Pty Ltd (the latter 100% acquired as part of the Jumbuck gold transaction). Marmota's interest in gold and related minerals on these JV tenements varies between 71% and 79%, depending on the tenement. 3 Marmota looks forward to working with its new JV partners, being Barton Gold (ASX:BGD) and Coombedown Resources Pty Ltd.

Marmota Chairman, Dr Colin Rose, said:

The Jumbuck gold project fits like a glove with Marmota's Aurora Tank gold discovery and our existing Gawler gold tenements. We are delighted to make a new home for Jumbuck.

personal Figure 2 illustrates Marmota's new Gawler Craton Gold project (including the new acquisition / interests), with the EL number of each tenement.

The acquisition of Jumbuck has re-united these tenements for the first time since the days of Dominion and the discovery of Challenger. It includes 6 gold deposits, with enormous potential as Marmota has demonstrated at Aurora Tank,

and we are excited to be able to now develop them. "

3 For avoidance of doubt, with reference to Fig. 1, the acquisition does not include the Challenger mine located within a separate mining lease (not within the tenement). Page 4

