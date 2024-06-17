EQS-News: H2 Core AG / Key word(s): IPO/Miscellaneous

Change of name successfully completed - MARNA Beteiligungen AG becomes H2 Core AG



17.06.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Change of name successfully completed - MARNA Beteiligungen AG becomes H2 Core AG

Capital increase in kind and name change entered in the commercial register

H2 Core AG is Germany's first listed manufacturer of all-in-one plug-and-play hydrogen systems

Newly designed company website provides an overview of the range of services

Heidelberg, June 17, 2024– H2 Core AG ("H2 Core", ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2), formerly operating as MARNA Beteiligungen AG ("MARNA"), announces that the capital increase in kind resolved by the extraordinary general meeting of MARNA on February 28, 2024 by contribution of all shares of H2 Core Systems GmbH to H2 Core AG has been entered in the commercial register. As a result, the company's share capital will increase by EUR 10,000,000 to EUR 11,500,500, divided into the same number of no-par value shares. The new shares are entitled to dividends from January 1, 2023. In addition, the name change to H2 Core AG, which was also resolved at MARNA's extraordinary General Meeting, was entered in the commercial register. This completes the change of name from MARNA Beteiligungen AG to H2 Core AG. The shares of H2 Core AG will continue to be listed on the stock exchanges under the well-known ISIN DE000A0H1GY2.

With the registration of the capital increase and the change of name, H2 Core AG becomes Germany's first listed manufacturer of all-in-one plug-and-play hydrogen systems. H2 Core's self-developed and modularly configurable all-in-one systems for the production, storage and use of green hydrogen can be adapted to any specific customer requirements and deployed worldwide within a very short time frame (time-to-market). The company's current focus is on systems with smaller outputs in the KW range and in large quantities, as well as medium-sized systems with an output of up to 5 MW. Since the company was founded in 2020, H2 Core has already implemented over 200 systems in more than 40 countries worldwide, including projects in the areas of energy storage, refueling, off-grid, diesel replacement and gas combustion. In the medium term, H2 Core is also planning to build large modular systems up to the multi-megawatt range based on existing technologies. The sales pipeline currently amounts to around EUR 35 million. Research firm First Berlin expects a significant increase in revenue to EUR 13.8 million in the current financial year 2024 (2023: EUR 4.9 million). Turnover of EUR 27.1 million is forecast for 2025 (+ 96%). The research report is available on H2 Core's redesigned company website (www.h2core.com). It provides interested parties with a complete overview of the company, the share and the range of services.

Ulf Jörgensen, CEO and founder of H2 Core: "We are delighted to have taken this important step in our company's history. Together with our investors, we can now continue on the already proven dynamic growth path. Our goal is clear: we want to further expand our strong position as an innovation driver and enabler for all-in-one systems for global, decentralized and green hydrogen systems - for every type of application, freely scalable, holistic and future-proof.”

About H2 Core:

The H2 Core Group develops, manufactures and maintains modularly configurable all-in-one systems for the production, storage and use of green hydrogen, which can be deployed as plug-and-play systems at almost any location worldwide within a very short time. H2 Core's solutions are scalable and future-proof. They can be adapted to individual customer needs and supplemented with technological innovations as required. Based on reliable in-house developments, H2 Core provides the expertise and products for the implementation and successful establishment of hydrogen-based core systems for the energy transition. The company is thus making a significant immediate contribution to a globally sustainable and resource-conserving energy supply. H2 Core relies on intensive cooperation in the global partner network and thus enables an extremely rapid global roll-out of hydrogen-based energy systems. Further information can be found at www.h2core.com.

Company contact:

H2 Core AG

Rüsdorfer Straße 8

25746 Heide

E-Mail: ir@h2core.com

Press contact:

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt

Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54

E-Mail: h2core@edicto.de