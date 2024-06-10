EQS-News: Marna Beteiligungen AG / Key word(s): Personnel

MARNA Beteiligungen AG: Christian von Volkmann appointed to the Management Board as CFO



10.06.2024 / 08:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MARNA Beteiligungen AG: Christian von Volkmann appointed to the Management Board as CFO

Heidelberg, 10 June 2024 - The Supervisory Board of MARNA Beteiligungen AG ("MARNA", ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2) - in future operating as H2 Core AG - has appointed Mr. Christian von Volkmann to the company's Management Board. As Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. von Volkmann is responsible for finance and budget management, controlling, financing, risk management and accounting, among other things.

With over 25 years of management experience, including 15 years in the capital market as a board member of listed companies, he brings the company the necessary know-how to successfully manage the newcomer H2 Core as a listed company. As CFO of technology-driven companies, Mr. von Volkmann gained extensive experience in the areas of M&A, scale-up activities and capital market transactions as well as in the strategic positioning of high-growth companies.

Since February 2024, Mr. von Volkmann has been supporting H2 Core Systems GmbH, which will be contributed to MARNA Beteiligungen AG as part of the capital increase in kind resolved by the MARNA Annual General Meeting on February 28, 2024. It was also decided to change the name of MARNA Beteiligungen AG to H2 Core AG. The company assumes that the corresponding entries in the commercial register will be made in June 2024.

Christian von Volkmann succeeds Hansjörg Plaggemars, who left the company as planned on April 30, 2024.

Dr. Jürgen Laakmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the future H2 Core AG, comments on the appointment: "With Christian von Volkmann, we are gaining a very experienced CFO with many years of proven expertise in dynamically growing technology companies on the capital market. Thanks to his can-do mentality and wealth of experience, he is the ideal CFO to implement H2 Core's growth and innovation strategy in the dynamic hydrogen market. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, we would like to thank Hansjörg Plaggemars for his outstanding achievements and his support."

Ulf Jörgensen, CEO and founder of H2 Core: "We are delighted to welcome Christian von Volkmann, a proven financial expert and experienced CFO, to the H2 Core team. His expertise and in-depth understanding of high-growth and listed companies will provide us with valuable impetus for our further development. At the same time, I would like to thank Hansjörg Plaggemars for his extraordinary commitment."

H2 Core AG becomes Germany's first listed manufacturer of all-in-one plug-and-play hydrogen systems. H2 Core's self-developed and modularly configurable all-in-one systems for the production, storage and use of green hydrogen can be deployed worldwide as plug-and-play systems adapted to specific customer requirements within a very short time. Since the company was founded in 2020, it has delivered over 200 systems in more than 40 countries worldwide, including in the areas of energy storage, refueling, off-grid and gas combustion. The company's current focus is on systems with a capacity of up to 5 MW. In 2024, H2 Core launched an expansion of the production line for medium-sized industrial systems, among other things. In the medium term, H2 Core plans to build its first large-scale plants with up to 15 MW. The current sales pipeline amounts to around EUR 35 million. According to analyst estimates, revenue is expected to increase from EUR 4.9 million in 2023 to EUR 13.8 million in the current financial year 2024. Further growth of 96% to EUR 27.1 million is forecast for 2025.

The study is available at: https://marna-beteiligungen.com/investor-relations/research/

About H2 Core:

The H2 Core Group develops, manufactures and maintains modularly configurable all-in-one systems for the production, storage and use of green hydrogen, which can be deployed as plug-and-play systems at almost any location worldwide within a very short time. H2 Core's solutions are scalable and future-proof. They can be adapted to individual customer needs and supplemented with technological innovations as required. Based on reliable in-house developments, H2 Core supplies the know-how and products for the implementation and successful establishment of hydrogen-based core systems for the energy transition. The company is thus making a significant immediate contribution to a globally sustainable and resource-conserving energy supply. H2 Core relies on intensive cooperation in the global partner network and thus enables an extremely rapid global roll-out of hydrogen-based energy systems. Further information can be found at www.h2coresystems.com.

Press contact:

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt

Phone: +49 (0) 69 905505-54

E-mail: h2core@edicto.de