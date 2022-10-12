Advanced search
    MRAI   US5713541093

MARPAI, INC.

(MRAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:41 2022-10-12 pm EDT
0.9800 USD   +3.16%
03:25pMarpai, Inc. Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference
NE
08/25Marpai, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/25Marpai Launches MarpaiRx Pharmacy Benefit Management Solution to Decrease Prescription Costs
PR
Marpai, Inc. Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

10/12/2022 | 03:25pm EDT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI), an AI technology company leveraging deep learning and machine learning to transform the employer health plan market, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Edmundo Gonzalez will be presenting at 8:30 am ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Marpai, Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims, Marpai creates the healthiest member population with the greatest cost efficiency within the plan budget. Marpai leverages AI and big data to proactively fill gaps in care for members, implement meaningful interventions that improve near-term outcomes and guide members to high-value provider and pharmacy solutions to reduce avoidable, excessive, inappropriate, and costly care. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all standard TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 26th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings and more.

Featured sectors include AI/Big data technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

For further information:
Simon Li
Vice President
813-822-3950
simonli@marpaihealth.com

Source: Marpai, Inc.


© Newsfilecorp 2022
