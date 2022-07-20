Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Marqeta, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MQ   US57142B1044

MARQETA, INC.

(MQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
9.350 USD   +4.82%
05:01pMarqeta Brings Modern Card Issuing to Transit Vertical, Partnering With Mastercard Prepaid Managed Services (MPMS) to Enable Seamless Payment Experiences for Transport for NSW
BU
07/19MARQETA : Kard and Marqeta Partnership Bridges Card Issuing and Rewards
PU
07/18OSPER : Global expansion and new payments products are child's play for this financial innovator
PU
Marqeta : and Mastercard Prepaid Managed Services partner to enable seamless payment experiences for Transport for NSW

07/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
We're excited to announce that Marqeta has been named as the payment processor of choice for Opal Plus, the new transit program for Transport for NSW (TfNSW), in partnership with Mastercard Prepaid Managed Services (MPMS). The New South Wales government is introducing Opal Plus, a Mobility as a Service app within the Opal system, which allows subscribers to plan, book and pay for a tailored commuter experience directly from their mobile devices.

This partnership is one of our first in the transit vertical, showing the flexibility of our modern card issuing platform and ability to support innovative new use cases. Leveraging Mastercard's processing network, we will help TfNSW expand its transit program beyond its public transport network into other transit providers. Customers will be able to tap on and off with their phone or smartwatch using their digital wallet which is linked to their Transport Connect account, the central hub that allows users to access rewards and link their Opal cards to view contactless payment activity.

"Consumer expectations for their transportation providers are rising and Transport for New South Wales wants to revolutionize the way we travel in New South Wales, by providing consumers with end-to-end journey management. With Marqeta's modern card issuing and processing platform, along with their partnership with MPMS, we now have more flexibility to offer new, innovative transit solutions that have the end-consumer in mind," said Kurt Brisset, Executive Director of Transport at NSW.

"We're entering a new era of transportation, one that's been affected by COVID-19 and the massive digital transformation in payments," said Anita Yarrow, Vice President at MPMS. "Our partnership with Marqeta combines Mastercard's established network relationships with Marqeta's innovative platform and brings them to consumers across New South Wales. We've seen the power of modern card issuing and how it brings new, flexible innovations to market faster, and we're excited to do the same in the transit vertical for TfNSW."

Learn about Marqeta's modern card issuing solutions here.

Disclaimer

Marqeta Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
