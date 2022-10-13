Marqeta : names Jeff Parker as new SVP, Managing Director, International

We're thrilled to welcome Jeff Parker as our new SVP and Managing Director, International. Jeff joins Marqeta from WorldFirst, the international business payment provider, where he assumed the position of CEO shortly after its acquisition by Ant Group. In his new role, Parker will be responsible for building our go-to-market and operational functions internationally and advancing our service offerings in its key markets across Europe and APAC.

"Jeff is an inspiring leader, and his hands-on experience driving strategic business development at major financial services organisations makes him a great choice to accelerate Marqeta's international growth and embrace the opportunities ahead of us," explained Jason Gardner, CEO, Marqeta. "Jeff's understanding of our ambitions, people-focused culture, and core values, combined with his own expertise as an innovation champion and leader with a proven track record of success, make him a strong fit for Marqeta. On behalf of the entire company, we are thrilled to welcome Jeff as Marqeta's new SVP and Managing Director for our international markets."

We opened our European headquarters in London in 2018 and have since expanded to Melbourne and Singapore. Jeff will lead our continued global expansion from our London office, bringing to the table over 20 years of experience in the financial services space accumulated across four continents. Prior to Marqeta, Jeff held senior roles at Macquarie Bank and international payments businesses, OFX, and then WorldFirst, a company he ultimately led as CEO.

When asked about his new role with us, Jeff said, "I am proud to assume the role of SVP, Managing Director, International at such an exciting time for Marqeta. As more banks, Fintechs, e-commerce participants, and marketplaces look towards payments becoming an enabling function that can be embedded to provide seamless, frictionless experiences for their customers, I believe Marqeta is well positioned to answer this demand. Marqeta combines end-to-end maturity and scale with a high growth, flexible mentality which makes it suited to providing a holistic set of card issuing and banking-as-a-service capabilities for customers that adds value across the payment chain. I believe my experiences in senior leadership roles at businesses based worldwide puts me in a strong position to lead an established team that understands the importance of tailoring its products and services for local markets."

We're excited for Jeff to join our team and for him to leave his mark on our international growth and strategy. Learn more about Marqeta and our leadership team here.