  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marqeta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQ   US57142B1044

MARQETA, INC.

(MQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:44 2022-10-13 pm EDT
6.915 USD   -2.19%
01:32pMarqeta : names Jeff Parker as new SVP, Managing Director, International
PU
10:16aTruist Securities Adjusts Marqeta's Price Target to $12 From $16, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04:02aMarqeta Names Jeff Parker as New SVP and Managing Director, International
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marqeta : names Jeff Parker as new SVP, Managing Director, International

10/13/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
We're thrilled to welcome Jeff Parker as our new SVP and Managing Director, International. Jeff joins Marqeta from WorldFirst, the international business payment provider, where he assumed the position of CEO shortly after its acquisition by Ant Group. In his new role, Parker will be responsible for building our go-to-market and operational functions internationally and advancing our service offerings in its key markets across Europe and APAC.

"Jeff is an inspiring leader, and his hands-on experience driving strategic business development at major financial services organisations makes him a great choice to accelerate Marqeta's international growth and embrace the opportunities ahead of us," explained Jason Gardner, CEO, Marqeta. "Jeff's understanding of our ambitions, people-focused culture, and core values, combined with his own expertise as an innovation champion and leader with a proven track record of success, make him a strong fit for Marqeta. On behalf of the entire company, we are thrilled to welcome Jeff as Marqeta's new SVP and Managing Director for our international markets."

We opened our European headquarters in London in 2018 and have since expanded to Melbourne and Singapore. Jeff will lead our continued global expansion from our London office, bringing to the table over 20 years of experience in the financial services space accumulated across four continents. Prior to Marqeta, Jeff held senior roles at Macquarie Bank and international payments businesses, OFX, and then WorldFirst, a company he ultimately led as CEO.

When asked about his new role with us, Jeff said, "I am proud to assume the role of SVP, Managing Director, International at such an exciting time for Marqeta. As more banks, Fintechs, e-commerce participants, and marketplaces look towards payments becoming an enabling function that can be embedded to provide seamless, frictionless experiences for their customers, I believe Marqeta is well positioned to answer this demand. Marqeta combines end-to-end maturity and scale with a high growth, flexible mentality which makes it suited to providing a holistic set of card issuing and banking-as-a-service capabilities for customers that adds value across the payment chain. I believe my experiences in senior leadership roles at businesses based worldwide puts me in a strong position to lead an established team that understands the importance of tailoring its products and services for local markets."

We're excited for Jeff to join our team and for him to leave his mark on our international growth and strategy. Learn more about Marqeta and our leadership team here.

Disclaimer

Marqeta Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 17:31:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 725 M - -
Net income 2022 -209 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 880 M 3 880 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 841
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart MARQETA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marqeta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARQETA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,07 $
Average target price 11,35 $
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason M. Gardner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stacey Finerman Vice President
Michael Milotich Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Randy Kern Chief Technology Officer
Helen Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARQETA, INC.-58.82%3 880
INTUIT INC.-39.67%109 382
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-32.40%44 857
ADYEN N.V.-44.88%38 292
WORLDLINE-12.85%11 673
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-39.98%9 384