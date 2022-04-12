Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marqeta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQ   US57142B1044

MARQETA, INC.

(MQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
10.95 USD   +1.58%
08:34aMarqeta to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022
BU
04/06Barclays Adjusts Marqeta's Price Target to $19 From $17, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/05Wells Fargo Starts Marqeta at Overweight With $15 Price Target
MT
Summary 
Summary

Marqeta to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022

04/12/2022 | 08:34am EDT
Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Jason Gardner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Milotich, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with first quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from Marqeta’s investor relations website at https://investors.marqeta.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 39 countries globally.

For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MARQETA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 710 M - -
Net income 2022 -196 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -31,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 944 M 5 944 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,35x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 789
Free-Float 78,3%
Technical analysis trends MARQETA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,95 $
Average target price 17,49 $
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason M. Gardner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Milotich Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Randy Kern Chief Technology Officer
Vidya Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Chris M. McKay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARQETA, INC.-36.23%5 944
INTUIT INC.-26.41%133 866
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-6.62%62 129
ADYEN N.V.-29.59%54 873
KAKAO PAY CORP.-26.36%13 726
WORLDLINE-27.01%10 925