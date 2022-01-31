Log in
    MQ   US57142B1044

MARQETA, INC.

(MQ)
  
Marqeta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 9, 2022

01/31/2022 | 08:32am EST
Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Jason Gardner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tripp Faix, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from Marqeta’s investor relations website at https://investors.marqeta.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 39 countries globally. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 499 M - -
Net income 2021 -167 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 688 M 5 688 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,88x
EV / Sales 2022 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 696
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends MARQETA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,53 $
Average target price 23,45 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason M. Gardner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philip Faix Chief Financial Officer
Randy Kern Chief Technology Officer
Vidya Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Chris M. McKay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARQETA, INC.-38.67%5 688
INTUIT INC.-16.85%151 443
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.7.56%71 489
ADYEN N.V.-25.30%59 668
WORLDLINE-13.79%13 227
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-13.49%10 570