Marqeta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 28, 2023

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Jason Gardner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Milotich, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from Marqeta’s investor relations website at https://investors.marqeta.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 39 countries globally. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

