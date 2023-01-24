Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marqeta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQ   US57142B1044

MARQETA, INC.

(MQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-23 pm EST
6.910 USD   +6.80%
07:32aMarqeta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 28, 2023
BU
01/23Deloitte and Marqeta Announces Alliance to Accelerate Payment Modernization
CI
01/19Marqeta Releases Web Push Digital Card to Simpfiy Online Transactions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marqeta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 28, 2023

01/24/2023 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Jason Gardner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Milotich, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from Marqeta’s investor relations website at https://investors.marqeta.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 39 countries globally. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MARQETA, INC.
07:32aMarqeta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 28, 2023
BU
01/23Deloitte and Marqeta Announces Alliance to Accelerate Payment Modernization
CI
01/19Marqeta Releases Web Push Digital Card to Simpfiy Online Transactions
MT
01/19Marqeta : announces new web push provisioning product
PU
01/19Marqeta Announces New Web Push Provisioning Product, Expanding Industry-Leading Payment..
BU
01/19Marqeta Announces New Web Push Provisioning Product, Expanding Industry-Leading Payment..
CI
01/09Wells Fargo Adjusts Marqeta's Price Target to $6.50 From $7, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
01/09KeyBanc Trims Price Target on Marqeta to $9 From $10 to Better Reflect Market Condition..
MT
2022UBS Adjusts Marqeta's Price Target to $11 From $12, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022Rakuten France Launches New Integrated Payment and Cashback Solution, Club R Pay
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARQETA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 744 M - -
Net income 2022 -209 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 767 M 3 767 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart MARQETA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marqeta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARQETA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 6,91 $
Average target price 9,57 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason M. Gardner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stacey Finerman Vice President
Michael Milotich Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Randy Kern Chief Technology Officer
Helen Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARQETA, INC.13.09%3 767
INTUIT INC.2.27%115 179
ADYEN N.V.6.21%46 082
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.8.95%44 195
WORLDLINE8.62%12 153
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.20.58%9 424