    MQ   US57142B1044

MARQETA, INC.

(MQ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
7.630 USD   -1.42%
08:31aMarqeta to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/15Mizuho Securities Lowers Price Target on Marqeta to $10 From $12, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/15Barclays Adjusts Marqeta's Price Target to $13 From $19, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Marqeta to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/26/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:45 am PT
  • Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 9:15 am PT

Live webcasts and replays will be available on Marqeta’s investor relations website at https://investors.marqeta.com/.

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta’s open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 39 countries globally.

For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.


