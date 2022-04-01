Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Marquee Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQR   AU000000MQR8

MARQUEE RESOURCES LIMITED

(MQR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marquee Resources : Application for quotation of securities - MQR

04/01/2022 | 01:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MARQUEE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

MQR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,200,000

01/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MARQUEE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code MQR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 94616200312

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MQRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX 8C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MQR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

25/3/2022

31/3/2022

2,200,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 1/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 2,200,000

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.08000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marquee Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARQUEE RESOURCES LIMITED
01:33aMARQUEE RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - MQR
PU
03/31Marquee Resources Hits Copper Mineralization at US' Lone Star Project; Shares Surge 14%
MT
03/31MARQUEE RESOURCES : Widest Zone of Copper Intersected to Date at Lone Star
PU
03/25Marquee Resources Hires Drill Contractor for Nevada's Kibby Basin Project
MT
03/24MARQUEE RESOURCES : MQR Secures Drill Contractor at Kibby Basin Lithium Project
PU
03/21Marquee Resources Takes 9.9% Stake in Belmont Resources
MT
03/18Belmont Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.5229 million in funding fro..
CI
03/16Marquee Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/04Belmont Resources Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.53795 million in fund..
CI
02/28MARQUEE RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - MQR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,74 M -2,06 M -2,06 M
Net cash 2021 1,18 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart MARQUEE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marquee Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARQUEE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles William Thomas Executive Chairman & Managing Director
James Warren Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
George Robert Dowling Henderson Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Moore Non-Executive Director
Anna MacKintosh Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARQUEE RESOURCES LIMITED-22.22%17
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.93%103 950
AIR LIQUIDE3.65%84 344
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.91%40 511
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.48%34 448
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-12.04%27 655