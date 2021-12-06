Log in
    MQR   AU000000MQR8

MARQUEE RESOURCES LIMITED

(MQR)
Marquee Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MQR

12/06/2021 | 12:52am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MARQUEE RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted Options exercise price $0.12, expiry 30

22,500,000

06/12/2021

to be confirmed

Nov 2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MARQUEE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

94616200312

1.3

ASX issuer code

MQR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Please refer to Appendix 3B dated 5 November 2021 also

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options exercise price $0.12, expiry 30 Nov 2022

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

6/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211116/pdf/4530t00n268qc0.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.12000000

30/11/2022

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

For

Other

Description

If exercised will convert into MQR shares (total 22,500,000)

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Refer to Appendix 3B also dated 5 November 2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Appendix 3B was completed and lodged 5 November 2021

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

22,500,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

18,750,000 unlisted options free attaching (1 for 2) for Convertible Loan particpants.

3,750,000 unlisted options to the Lead Manager

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

Forpersonal

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marquee Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 05:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
