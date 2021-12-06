Marquee Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MQR

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
For
Other
Description
If exercised will convert into MQR shares (total 22,500,000)
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Refer to Appendix 3B also dated 5 November 2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Appendix 3B was completed and lodged 5 November 2021
Issue details
Number of +securities
22,500,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
18,750,000 unlisted options free attaching (1 for 2) for Convertible Loan particpants.
3,750,000 unlisted options to the Lead Manager
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
Additional Details
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
