Marquette National : 10/22/2021 - Marquette Neighborhood Commitment Honored With ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award

Release date: 10/22/2021

Orland Park, IL (Oct 12, 2021) - Marquette Bank was nationally recognized by the American Bankers Association Foundation for its Marquette Bank Mobile Food Pantry with a 2021 ABA Foundation

Community Commitment Award. The award was given to Marquette Bank for its efforts in the Volunteerism category and will be presented during ABA's Annual Convention on Oct. 19 in Tampa, Fla.

Marquette Bank was able to help the governments Coronavirus Food Assistance Program bring it's Farmers to Families Food Box Program to local communities by creating mobile drive-through food pantires. The bank's Marquette Neighborhood Commitment with help from Illinois Partners In Hope, was able to host six mobile drive-through food pantries which distributed more than 6000 35-pound boxes of food to neighbors in need with the help of employee-volunteers.

Entries were submitted in six categories including affordable housing, community and economic development, financial education, economic inclusion, protecting older Americans, and volunteerism. Award winners were chosen by a field of nationally-recognized experts.

The selection committee chose the winning banks based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of programs - traditional or innovative in nature and structure - that embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and demonstrate success in measurable terms.

"Marquette Bank saw an opportunity to improve the lives of those in its community and took action," said Corey Carlisle, executive director, ABA Foundation. "It's Mobile Food Pantries made a meaningful difference around their Illinois branch locations and we hope their work serves as a blue print for others throughout the industry."

"Marquette Bank and our employees are always working to find new and innovative ways to positively impact our community," said Christie Cox, First Vice President of Neighborhood. "We are humbled and honored to accept this award for our efforts."

To learn more about the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Awards, visit aba.com/awards.

