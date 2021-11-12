Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. MARR S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARR   IT0003428445

MARR S.P.A.

(MARR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/12 11:27:59 am
20.18 EUR   -0.88%
11:16aAnalysts' Presentation - 3rd Quarter Results 2021
PU
08:54aMARR closed the third quarter of 2021 with better total revenues and EBITDA than in 2019
PU
10/18MARR S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Analysts' Presentation - 3rd Quarter Results 2021

11/12/2021 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3Q-9M 2021 Results

Conference call - November 12, 2021

Important information

This presentation is being shown to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

The information in this presentation could include forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties (including those on the duration and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and from the restrictive measures taken to face it) and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and investments; including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward-looking statements may not occur. No one undertakes to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

The Group's business is also correlated to tourism flows. Q1 and Q4 represent the low point of the business year, whereby Q2 and Q3 the peak of the seasonality. Therefore quarterly sales, operating results, trade net working capital and net financial indebtedness are impacted by the seasonality and may not be directly compared or extrapolated to obtain forecasts of year-end results.

2

Financial highlights

as at 30 September 2021

€m

3Q - Total Revenues

509.1

534.9

409.0

2019

2020

2021

3Q - EBITDA

47.3

48.2

32.7

2019

2020

2021

3Q - Net Income

27.3

27.2

15.1

2019

2020

2021

3Q - MARR closed 3Q 2021 with better Total Revenues and EBITDA than in 2020 and even in 2019

  • Net Income of 3Q 2021 reached 27.2€m (27.3€m in 2019), a marked increase compared to 15.1€m in 2020

9M - In the 9M 2021 period, Total Revenues reached 1,076.9€m increasing compared to 856.1€m of 2020, but decreasing compared to 1,302.1€m of 2019 because of restrictions affecting the first 5 months of 2021

  • The 9M 2021 EBITDA was of 71.5€m (33.2€m in 2020), while the Net Income (28.3€m in 2021) significantly increased compared to 2020 (1.0€m)

3

Sales

as at 30 September 2021

€m

Sales by client segments *

3Q

1,280.4

9M

1,061.9

527.0

843.1

843.8

500.7

402.7

690.5

354.3

377.6

533.3

265.8

155.2

184.7

91.1

78.8

171.5

186.7

115.4

55.3

70.6

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Street Market

National Account

Wholesale

  • Starting from 2021 some reclassifications were made
    between client segments, in particular some structured customers were reclassified from the Street Market to the National Account, consequently the 2020 and 2019 sales by client segments were revised for comparison with 2021
  • 3Q 2021 Sales were of 527.0€m (including the Verrini contribution of 22.6€m) increasing compared to 402.7€m in 2020 and 500.7€m in 2019. The performance was positive in all client segments and that of Wholesale benefitted from the positive concentration of fishing campaigns
  • Over the 2021 9M period, Sales were of 1,061.9€m (with Verrini contributing 38.6€m since 1st April 2021) increasing compared to 843.8€m of 2020 and with a reduction of -17.1% compared to the 9M 2019 Sales of 1,280.4€m. According to Confcommercio data (October, 2021) in the January-September period consumption (in quantity) for "Hotels and out-of-home food consumption" in 2021 decreased by -34.2% compared to 2019

4

Income statement

as at 30 September 2021

3Q 19

%

3Q 20

%

3Q 21

%

€m

9M 19

%

9M 20

%

9M 21

%

509.1

100.0%

409.0

100.0%

534.9

100.0%

Total revenues

1,302.1

100.0%

856.1

100.0%

1,076.9

100.0%

(395.1)

-77.6%

(317.5)

-77.6%

(414.1)

-77.4%

Cost of goods sold

(1,020.4)

-78.4%

(687.1)

-80.3%

(842.1)

-78.2%

(56.9)

-11.2%

(50.6)

-12.4%

(61.7)

-11.5%

Services

(147.8)

-11.3%

(113.7)

-13.3%

(135.2)

-12.5%

(0.5)

-0.1%

(0.3)

-0.1%

(0.4)

-0.1%

Other operating costs

(1.6)

-0.1%

(1.1)

-0.1%

(1.5)

-0.1%

(9.3)

-1.8%

(8.0)

-1.9%

(10.5)

-2.0%

Personnel costs

(28.8)

-2.2%

(21.0)

-2.4%

(26.7)

-2.5%

47.3

9.3%

32.7

8.0%

48.2

9.0%

EBITDA

103.6

8.0%

33.2

3.9%

71.5

6.6%

(3.9)

-0.8%

(4.2)

-1.0%

(4.7)

-0.9%

D&A

(11.5)

-0.9%

(12.2)

-1.4%

(13.2)

-1.2%

(4.0)

-0.8%

(6.8)

-1.7%

(4.5)

-0.9%

Provisions

(10.8)

-0.8%

(15.7)

-1.8%

(12.1)

-1.1%

39.4

7.7%

21.8

5.3%

39.0

7.3%

EBIT

81.3

6.2%

5.4

0.6%

46.1

4.3%

(1.2)

-0.2%

(1.3)

-0.3%

(1.6)

-0.3%

Net interest and ForEx

(4.1)

-0.3%

(3.9)

-0.5%

(4.2)

-0.4%

38.2

7.5%

20.5

5.0%

37.4

7.0%

Result from recurring activities

77.2

5.9%

1.5

0.2%

41.9

3.9%

0.0

0.0%

0.0

0.0%

0.0

0.0%

Non-recurring items

0.0

0.0%

0.0

0.0%

(2.9)

-0.3%

38.2

7.5%

20.5

5.0%

37.4

7.0%

Profit before taxes

77.2

5.9%

1.5

0.2%

39.0

3.6%

(10.9)

-2.1%

(5.4)

-1.3%

(10.2)

-1.9%

Taxes

(22.2)

-1.7%

(0.4)

-0.1%

(10.7)

-1.0%

27.3

5.4%

15.1

3.7%

27.2

5.1%

Net income

55.1

4.2%

1.1

0.1%

28.3

2.6%

All 2021 indicators were better than those related to the 2020 periods

3Q 2021 EBITDA was of 48.2€m increasing compared to 32.7€m in 2020 and 47.3€m in 2019.

This despite the increase of logistic service to the clients and that of the related costs

3Q 2021 EBIT, after 4.5€m of provisions, was of 39.0€m compared to 39.4€m in 2019

3Q 2021 Net Income was of

27.2€m (15.1€m in 2020 and

27.2€m in 2019), while Net Income over 2021 9M period was of 28.3€m compared to 1.1€m in 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marr S.p.A. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 16:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARR S.P.A.
11:16aAnalysts' Presentation - 3rd Quarter Results 2021
PU
08:54aMARR closed the third quarter of 2021 with better total revenues and EBITDA than in 201..
PU
10/18MARR S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/07MARR S P A : Analysts' Presentation - business update and sustainability report (speech tr..
PU
10/06MARR S P A : Analysts' Presentation - business update and sustainability report
PU
10/06MARR : business update and sustainability report
PU
09/09MARR S P A : Half-year financial report as at 30 June 2021
PU
09/08MARR : publication of the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 6 September 2021
PU
09/06MARR : the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a gross dividend of 0.35 Eur..
PU
08/04MARR S P A : – ex coupon date in relation to the dividend distribution proposal subm..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 456 M 1 666 M 1 666 M
Net income 2021 37,8 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net Debt 2021 188 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,9x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 1 354 M 1 553 M 1 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart MARR S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
MARR S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARR S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,36 €
Average target price 20,84 €
Spread / Average Target 2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Ospitali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierpaolo Rossi Director-Finance, Administration & Control
Ugo Ravanelli Chairman
Marinella Monterumisi Independent Director
Alessandro Nova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARR S.P.A.20.76%1 553
BID CORPORATION LIMITED22.37%7 052
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.-11.96%3 006
METCASH LIMITED21.89%2 904
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.35.03%1 314
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.41.09%1 210