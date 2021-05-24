Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  MARR S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    MARR   IT0003428445

MARR S.P.A.

(MARR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

MARR: Merger by incorporation into MARR S.p.A. of the wholly owned company Sìfrutta S.r.l. - Filing and publication of the Merger Project.

05/24/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
Rimini, May 24, 2021 - MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), the leading company in Italy in the marketing and distribution to the foodservice of food and non-food products, announces that, today, the merger project by incorporation into MARR S.p.A. of the fully owned company Sìfrutta S.r.l. was filed with the competent Register of Companies, as well as published on the website www.marr.it and at the authorized storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com.
It is also noted that copies have been deposited at the registered office of MARR S.p.A. of the merger project and of the financial statements of the last three financial years of the companies concerned. In accordance with the analogical application of the provisions of art. 2505-bis paragraph 1 of the civil code, companies are exempted from the obligation to prepare the reference balance sheets.

The decision regarding the merger will be adopted for MARR S.p.A. by the Board of Directors, as required by art. 21 of the By-Laws, without prejudice to the possibility for shareholders holding shares representing at least 5% of the share capital, to request, pursuant to art. 2505 paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code, within 8 days from the filing of the merger project with the Register of Companies, that the decision is taken at the shareholders' meeting.

Disclaimer

Marr S.p.A. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 16:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
