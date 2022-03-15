Log in
    MARR   IT0003428445

MARR S.P.A.

(MARR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MARR S p A : Analysts' Presentation - Full Year 2021 Results

03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
FY 2021 Results

Conference call - March 15, 2022

Important information

This presentation is being shown to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

The information in this presentation could include forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties (including those on the duration and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and from the restrictive measures taken to face it) and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and investments; including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward-looking statements may not occur. No one undertakes to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

The Group's business is also correlated to tourism flows. Q1 and Q4 represent the low point of the business year, whereby Q2 and Q3 the peak of the seasonality. Therefore quarterly sales, operating results, trade net working capital and net financial indebtedness are impacted by the seasonality and may not be directly compared or extrapolated to obtain forecasts of year-end results.

2

FY 2021 - Financial highlights

€m

Total Revenues

1,456.3

1,073.7

2020

2021

EBITDA

90.5

39.4

2020

2021

Net Income

35.1

-2.4

20202021

2021 FY ended with results in strong improvement over 2020:

  • 2021 FY Total Revenues reached 1,456.3€m (+35.6% on 2020), EBITDA 90.5€m (+130% on 2020) and Net Income 35.1€m compared to -2.4€m in 2020
  • Trade NWC as at 31 December 2021 was of 140.2€m compared to 198.8€m of 2020 year-end
  • Net Debt as at 31 December 2021 amounted to 141.4€m (192.3€m at the end of the previous year)

3

FY 2021 - Financial dynamics

€m

Total Revenues

1,696

EBITDA

Net Result

1,456

128

67

1,074

903

914

91

793

72

39

67

35

542

627

56

28

34

447

39

23

39

12

1

0.5

-14

-2

1H

2H

FY

1H

2H

FY

1H

2H

FY

2019

2020

2021

2021 FY results were affected by restrictions in 1H, while the 2H performance, driven by a 3Q in "normal" conditions, was close to the levels of 2019 despite the pandemic wave at the end of the year

4

FY 2021 - Sales

€m

Sales by client segments *

Street Market

National Account

Wholesale

1,666.7

+35.3%

1,432.6

779.7

886.9

+45.3%

897.7

1,070.0 -36.5%

1,058.8

910.0

534.9

-30.4%

617.7

+21.3%

598.9

581.5

645.0

488.5 -43.4%441.1

399.5

245.6

311.1

353.2

261.4

175.1

105.8

178.1

155.6

205.2

93.9

111.2

243.5

261.3

143.3

208.6

116.2

101.5

118.0

127.3

107.0

1H 19

1H 20

1H 21

2H 19

2H 20

2H 21

FY 19

FY 20

FY 21

  • Starting from 2021 some reclassifications were made between client segments, in particular some structured customers were reclassified from the Street Market to the National Account, consequently the 2020 and 2019 sales by client segments were revised for comparison with 2021
  • FY 2021 Sales, including the contribution of the acquisition of the Verrini Group (consolidated since 1st April) amounting to 52.5€m, reached 1,432.6€m with an increase of +35.3% on 1,058.8€m of FY 2020
  • 2H 2021 Sales, thanks also to the positive performance of the summer season, recorded a growth of +45.3% compared to 2020 and with an increase also compared to the pre-pandemic 2H 2019
  • The reference market, according to Confcommercio (February 2022), showed in 2021 a change in consumption (by quantity) for the item "Hotels, meals and out-of-home food consumption" of +19.6% compared to 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marr S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
