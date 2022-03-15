MARR S p A : Analysts' Presentation - Full Year 2021 Results

This presentation is being shown to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

The information in this presentation could include forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties (including those on the duration and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and from the restrictive measures taken to face it) and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and investments; including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward-looking statements may not occur. No one undertakes to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

The Group's business is also correlated to tourism flows. Q1 and Q4 represent the low point of the business year, whereby Q2 and Q3 the peak of the seasonality. Therefore quarterly sales, operating results, trade net working capital and net financial indebtedness are impacted by the seasonality and may not be directly compared or extrapolated to obtain forecasts of year-end results.